Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 4 Edition

Absolutely embarrassing this week. I don’t want to hear about us being down our starting center and starting safety. We were embarrassed all the way up and down the roster. Plain and simple… The Bills are the better football team. That is a fact and it is indisputable. On to the grades:



QB — D + : Tua was not good today. Period. Admittedly, the OL being as bad as they were didn’t help. The Bills defense was great. They timed their blitzes based on our pre snap motion. Brilliant. Tua and the offense had no answers. The only reason this wan’t an F is because Tua was the victim of bad play calling and a horrible offensive line today



RB’s — D + : The reason this isn’t a F is because of Achane. Ladies and gentlemen, he is our starter from here on out. Mostert was below average and fumbled twice. While Buffalo only recovered 1, they both cost us.



TE’s — D - : Smythe had a few nice receptions today. Hill with the false start on a third down hurt us. Overall…..An underwhelming game from this unit.



WR’s — C - : This is the best unit on the team today. They were open enough….Tua just didn’t have the time to see them. Not the best game from these guys….But not the worst either.



OL — F : Awful showing by this unit. Eichenberg should be cut today. Period. He has been and is still awful. How he made the team is a complete mystery. Is anyone else tired of Armstead getting hurt? I’m just wondering when we can get out of his contract. Wynn and Hunt and Jackson even got tooled today. Embarrassing.



DL — F : No pressure on Allen. Can’t stop the run. Wilkins wants Aaron Donald money?? Not happening. Sieler was the only decent lineman today and even he was getting blown off the ball most of the day. Horrible day by these guys.



LB’s — F : Baker is comically bad. We should put him on the same bus out of town as Eichenberg. What’s amazing to me is that this group gets an F even with Van Ginkgo’s great day. You know your LB’s are bad when they get an F even with one of them landing 2 sacks and being all over the field. Disappointing to say the least.



DB’s — F : WTF was that?? Everyone on this unit was awful. Kohou might not ever recover from this beating. Even Holland was bad today. Horrendous.



ST’s — C : Average to decent day for these guys. They did their jobs as well as could be expected.



Coaching — F : McDaniel got schooled today. All of his motion was for nothing. The Bills showed the rest of the NFL that you just play fast and time your blitzes with the motion and it gets ugly fast for the Dolphins. As for Fangio….. So much for him being some defensive genius. He’s not. I’ve been saying it since the last preseason game….This defense is a liability. They cannot stop the run and cannot rush the passer. That’s a dangerous combination for our playoff hopes.



Conclusion: This was an ass whipping in Buffalo. We have 2 games in a row against mediocre teams coming up at home. We have a lot of work to do on a lot of deficiencies. It starts next week at home.