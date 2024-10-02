Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 4 Edition

Wow. That’s really all I have to say. Just Wow. On to the grades:



QB — F : I guess now we know why Huntley wasn’t on anyone’s active roster. 14 of 22 for 96 excruciating to watch yards. We could have dressed Bob Griese and had a better result. My question to McDaniel and his useless coaching staff: If you know your offensive line is that bad…Why not move the pocket? Also, If this guy doesn’t know the offense…Why Start him? Bring him in for some splash plays. Pathetic is the only word I can come up with here.



RB’s — F : This, ladies and gentlemen, is the first F I’ve ever given out that isn’t the group’s fault. The most talented group we have is a total victim of the incompetence of our Coach and our GM. My question to McDaniel and his useless coaching staff: Have you ever heard of a middle screen? You have the 2 fastest back in the country and yet you CONSTANTLY throw the flanker screen. Get these guys the ball in space….Just once. I promise you’ll actually like the results. Moron.



TE — F : Well….The Julian Hill experiment ended with an explosion that destroyed the lab and sent all of the researchers to the hospital. Great pick Grier. Also, has anyone anywhere seen or heard from Durham Smythe? My question to McDaniel and his useless coaching staff: Where is Jonnu Smith? Why are we not feeding teams a steady diet of Jonnu stew? Is it because he can’t beat 1 on 1 coverage or because your shitty OL doesn’t give a QB 2 tenths of a second to actually allow a ****ing pass catcher to work on a DB?



WR’s — F : This, ladies and gentlemen, is the second F I’ve ever given out that isn’t the group’s fault. Hill and Waddle didn’t have their best games Monday night. Some drops were seen. But to have this kind of talent and not be able to use them is a crime. My question to McDaniel and his useless coaching staff: Why do you not play max protect in 21 personnel and give them both time to get open? Why? I guess maybe your GENIUS offensive gameplan doesn’t have an answer for when your offensive line is the worst in the league.



OL — Non-Gradable : Pass Blocking? Fail. Run Blocking? Fail. Penalties? Fail. At this time, I would like to present to you and all Dolphins fans alike, the first ever “Non-Gradable” Grade. The line was so bad that an F just doesn’t cut it. They had all the push of a one armed sissy. Pathetic. Just so everyone knows… We got tooled by one of the worst teams in the league…. Of which, we’re one. My question to McDaniel and his useless coaching staff: How did you not see this utter disaster developing in the preseason? How?



DL — C : No sacks… But an interception by Ogbah between his legs was the highlight for this unit. They covered the run all night and only allowed 3.55 yards per rush on 40 attempts. The problem is that the Titans had the ball enough to run the ball 40 ****ING TIMES!! This was complimentary football at it’s most nonexistent.



LB’s — C - : The injury to Phillips hurts. This unit was solid yet unspectacular. Brooks had our lone sack for the night. Again…A good enough performance to win most games if we had anything close to a functional offense.



DB’s — C - : Ramsey was a tackling machine Monday night. He wanted to win this game….You can see it every time he stepped on the field. I like watching him play. Unfortunately for us….His career will be wasted by playing here.



ST’s — F : How, as a coaching staff, do you not know the ****ing onside kick rules? How is that possible? Please explain that to me. Sanders was good. Bailey did shank one… But the coaching here is pathetic. And…Why was Duke Riley even near that punt? Inexcusable.



Coaching and Front Office — Non-Gradable : This grade is so bad that it needs no explanation.



Conclusion: Brothers…This is bad. This team is in total need of a complete rebuild. COMPLETE. Especially offensively. Name 1 unit on the offense that doesn’t need a total rebuild outside of the RB’s. QB’s? Tua is 1 slip from being an invalid. We don’t have another NFL quality QB in the organization unless we bring Marino back. WR’s? Tyreek is on the wrong side of 30. Waddle is good but by the time the team gets decent he’ll be 30. Our OL is a COMPLETE DISASTER. You keep no one that is currently on this team. Same for our TE’s. So my conclusion is this… Ross needs to fire everyone involved and start from scratch. This is going to be at least 4 years in the making folks. Besides our incompetent coach and GM…We have cap problems. Pack a lunch kids….It’s gonna be a long trip to decency.