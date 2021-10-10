Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 5 Edition

Again…..Where do I start? I ask….If you give up 45 points in a game and only score 17…. Does anyone deserve a passing grade? Probably not. But here’s what I have:



QB — D + : NOT Brissett’s fault on this one. A respectable game against a very good defense. He wasn’t great and left more than a few yards on the field. But….You can’t blame Jacoby for the loss here. I almost gave him a C - but the offense only put up 17.



RB’s — D + : Gaskin played his best game as a Dolphin today. It’s a shame that it was done in this game. Ahmad wasn’t bad either in the few plays he was in. Again, not their fault we lost his one. The problem is The Dolphins put up 39 yards rushing. Gaskin upped this grade on his receiving day.



TE’s — D : Gesicki with a few nice catches. Smythe had 2 and Shaheen had 2 catches. The TE’s in total had 8 catches….Our receivers had 9. That’s sad.



WR’s — F : 9 catches. That’s it. Awful day. The Interception was Waddle’s fault. Williams had a nice catch and run early. Other than that…Nothing from this group. Keep in mind…This was supposed to be the strength of this team.



OL — F : Again. Moving Jackson to guard helped the line be a little better today. But they still aren’t good. The fumble by Brissett was on Austin “I Can’t Play Guard Either” Jackson. Davis was worked on more than a few plays. Eichenberg wasn’t stellar either. I did notice Mancz on a few downs. The crushing thing is they only helped put up 39 Yards rushing. All in all….This is an F…But it’s a better F than in the past few weeks.



DL — F : No Pressure. Can’t stop the run. Not sure what they’re good at. As of right now I guess they’re good at eating? I mean…. Just a bad effort….They gave up over 110 Yards rushing ….Still not as bad as…..



LB’s — F : Wow. This wasn’t just bad….This was atrocious. WTF was that? Jerome Baker was horrendous. Seriously, what is it going to cost us to cut him? Also, What happened to Van Ginko? Is he OK? The lone bright spot was Phillips got his first sack. Solid F. Disgrace.



DB’s — F : The other “strength” of our team. Are you ****ing kidding me with that effort? They all looked like they quit out there today. Pathetic.



ST’s — F : This grade is entirely on Palardy. Consistent 35 yard punts today. That really helped out our pathetic defense. Great Job Grier…. Signing a punter that can’t punt.



Coaching and Front Office — F : AGAIN. It’s getting old. All I really ever wanted is a coach that doesn’t make me scratch my head and wonder what the **** they’re thinking. Unfortunately, that seems like a pipe dream at this point. The specifics are too numerous to go into thoroughly….But here’s the main one for me: This team wasn’t ready to play today. Especially defensively. A bad effort all the way around. If we lose next week, in my opinion, Flores should be fired immediately. 1 - 4 is a horrendous enough start…But if we lose to Jacksonville, it should be the end of Flores in Miami. As for Grier…. I don’t know how he’s still allowed in the building. Someone please point out a Free Agent that worked out for us? Please? Just one. Palardy is the WORST punter in the league. McCourty is less than a JAG. I’m not impressed. Jones got torched today. Seriously…Grier has failed in every way possible. Here’s a quick Spoiler Alert…..We’re not making the playoffs this year.