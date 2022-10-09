Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 5 Edition

This was a big loss to an inferior division opponent. The disappointment is complete. I can’t name one unit on this team that played even decent today and the grades will reflect that. On to the grades:



QB — The Good: Thompson had a couple nice throws. I mean….He’s a rookie making his first start. He did OK.



The Bad: Thompson looked like a rookie today. He looked confused pre-snap on a ton of plays. While he did OK for a rookie. He wasn’t good by any stretch of the imagination. Teddy Bridgewater played one play and had zero pre-snap awareness on that play. I guess he didn’t think that Gardner might blitz there? Regardless, another bad start for this team and an early hole we had to try to overcome because of a poor pre-snap read by a below average QB.



The Grade: F. Awful performance led by a horrible day by our QB’s.



RB’s — The Good: Mostert had 113 Yards on 18 carries. That’s a 6.4 yard average. Not bad.



The Bad: Tyreek Hill was our 2nd most productive rusher with 2 rushes for 13 yards. Pathetic. Mostert isn’t that good in Pass protection. That cost us.



The Grade: D +. You know it’s a bad day when you have a RB run for 113 yards and the grade is only a D +.



WR’s — The Good: Hill looked determined today. He had 7 catches. Waddle had 3 catches.



The Bad: 10 catches for 70 yards by Hill and Waddle is a sure sign we had a rookie QB playing 98% of the game.



The Grade: C - . I was hoping for more…..But the QB situation hurt.



TE’s — The Good: Smythe had a nice TD on a trick play.



The Bad: Are you kidding me? Gesicki’ s blocking is beyond pathetic. He had 1 catch in garbage time for 30 yards. We need to trade him for something. He does not fit on this offense. Period.



The Grade: F. You would think a rookie QB would be looking for his TE’s….BUT….They we’re invisible today. Terrible performance.



OL — The Good: This unit opened up enough holes for Mostert to get 113 yards. That a positive.



The Bad: The pass blocking was awful all day. Eichenberg is a total joke and is now rivaling Iggy as our worst draft pick in recent years. Little was not good today. We lost Armstead early…,But when you sign injury prone players….You shouldn’t be shocked when they get injured. A lot.



The Grade: D -. This is really disappointing. I was hoping the improvement we had seen with this unit was permanent. That hope was thoroughly dashed.



DL — The Good: Early on we had VERY good pressure on Wilson. We had a 4th down stop. They stuffed a few runs.



The Bad: This might be the worst tackling defense in the NFL and it showed today. The DL was OK but we couldn’t get the stops we really needed.



The Grade: D. Just not good enough today.



LB’s — The Good: Baker had a nice tackle or 2. Early pressure by Ingram and even 1 by Phillips had us in the game in the first half.



The Bad: NOWHERE near good enough for these guys. The tackling is terrible. Phillips is a HUGE disappointment right now. HUGE. I’m sorry…..But something has to change with this unit or we’re not going anywhere this year.



The Grade: F. Enough said there.



DB’s — The Good: Not Much at all.



The Bad: Missed tackles. Blown assignments. The Iggy experiment should finally be over. Holland has been invisible the past 2 games. Depressing.



The Grade: F. X and Jones are hopefully back next week.



ST’s — The Good: Not much. A FG…. A 47 yard punt. That’s it.



The Bad: A 35 yard punt. A Huge return allowed because of poor tackling. A missed FG. Just an awful return game.



The Grade: F. Need I say more?



Coaching — The Good: I guess we were in the game until halftime….. That was about it.



The Bad: Costly Penalties. Horrible defensive play calls. Boyer sucks. McDaniel calling multiple pre snap motion calls with a Rookie QB that wasn’t prepared.



The Grade: F. Boyer is not a good DC. Period. His feeling for the flow of the game is pathetic. I thought the team just didn’t look good overall and I blame coaching for a big part of it.



Conclusion: This was a VERY bad loss. Period. Again, I felt like we could have and should have won it. Right now, my admiration for McDaniel is fading and I’m definitely off the Josh Boyer bandwagon. Phillips has been far below average all year. Holland was invisible today. Gesicki needs to be traded immediately. A very disheartening loss to say the least.