Zim's Grades For The Game: Week 5 Edition

Wanna know what's scary? Tua was off yesterday, and we still hung 31 points and a 500 + yards on another NFL team. That's scarier than my ex-girlfriend waking up in the morning without her makeup on. Obviously, it was a game we should have won.... And we did. But...What I really liked is how we won it anyway we needed to. Also, it's nice to see the Bills lose and put us all alone in first again. On to the grades:



QB -- B : As I mentioned earlier, Tua was off yesterday. The pick-6 was a really bad decision. As a matter of fact... there were 3 defenders around Waddle when he threw that ball. If we were playing a good team....That might have cost us the game. The other pick, I think Tua tried to stop the throw midway through his motion, but it was too late. The long bomb to Hill was an audible by Tua....So he gets points for that. Anyway, not his best game by any stretch....But 22 of 30 for 308 is still worth a B in my book.



RB's -- A : D. Achane is impressive. Period. What a homerun by Grier and McDaniel. The speed and vision he has is incredible. Give him a crease and it's a boat race. I expected him to be good.... But not this good. Add another 151 yards to his already gaudy numbers. Amazing. Mostert has revived his career at 31 and is now a top 10 RB in the NFL. !0 rushes for 65 yards yesterday for an impressive 6.5 yard per carry average is awesome. These guys got an A without question.



TE's -- B + : No TE caught a ball yesterday. Not one. They still get a B + for their inline and downfield blocking for everyone else. A nice quiet day for these guys.



WR's -- A : Hill is such a difference maker. It's crazy how fast he is. He took back the NFL Fastest man stat from Devon Achane and hit the vaunted 22 MPH mark. He would actually get ticketed in a school zone. Scary. Waddle was targeted 10 times yesterday with 5 catches and a TD. Also, Berrios had a great day....He had 2 catches for 13 yards and also caught that Instagram model as his new GF. When I die, I want to come back as his penis. Anyway...Good day all around for this group.



OL -- A - : Anyday you put up 524 total yards, your OL is doing something right. What's particularly impressive to me is the play of Austin Jackson. I've spent the last few years ripping this guy. Rightfully so. BUT... Now he's playing some really good football. I'm actually impressed and to be honest...Shocked. Connor Williams can't snap to save his ****ing life... But he an anchor a pocket with the best of them. It was nice to see him back yesterday.



DL -- A : 4 sacks from a DL is gold. 2 by the always underrated Sieler and 1.5 from Ogbah is awesome. Wilkins added another .5. Nice to see. 29 rushes for 89 yards by the G Men is a 2.93 yards per rush average. Admittedly, The Giants had to pull 2 linemen out of the stands before the game due to injuries... But we still dominated.



LB's -- A : Van Ginko and Baker combined for 2.5 sacks. Nice. Van Ginko is a terror out there lately. Nice to have him as a backup to Phillips. Regardless, a much better game than last week by these guys. albeit, against a way lesser opponent.



DB's -- A - : Allowing only 205 yards is a good game in anyone's book. The DB's were active and generally good all day... So, they get the A here. However, one thing I'll never understand is playing 10 yards off a receiver on 3rd and 9. It makes no sense to me.... But that has to be coaching.



ST's -- B - : Sanders made his kicks yesterday. I wish I could say the same thing about Bailey. The 20 yard punt wasn't good. He did come back and hit a 49 yarder though. Solid day otherwise.



Coaching -- A : The all running back drive after Tua's 2nd interception was a thing of beauty. Brilliant play calling all day by McDaniel. The Defense had pressure and Fangio called a good game with the occasional blitz coming. A good day for the coaches.



Conclusion: A good day at Hard Rock yesterday. We beat a team we should have beat. we have another one coming up this Sunday. I'd like to see Tua not make the mistakes next week and us put up about 40 points. But maybe I'm getting greedy.