Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 6 Edition

A very slow start ended up only being that… A slow start. Time was a slow start like yesterday was doom on most Sundays. No longer. This offense borders on the ridiculous. It’s honestly something you don’t think you’ll see in a lifetime. As a Dolphins fan….We’re seeing it for the second time (Dan Marino ‘84). How lucky we are. On to the grades.



QB’s — A : Obviously this grade is 99% due to Tua’s great day. 262 yards. 3 TD’s. No Picks. We’re so spoiled this year because that was an average day for Tua. More than the stats, Tua made good decisions yesterday. Very impressive day for Tua. Mike White had an awful pick 6 in cleanup duty… Luckily…It didn’t matter.



RB’s — A : Mostert having the kind of year he’s having at the age of 31 is insane. The question becomes…Is it the system or the player? I’m gonna say it’s the system…But that doesn’t diminish the insane stats that Mostert is putting up. He added another 115 yards to his totals yesterday on 17 carries. A nice day. Ahmed joined in the fun and added 23 yards on 6 totes. However, the most impressive run was the 28 yarder by the rookie Chris Brooks. Let’s hope his injury isn’t too serious because I want to see more of that kid.



TE’s — B + : I can’t give these guys an A when they didn’t have a catch all game… But the great news is…We didn’t need them to. The blocking yesterday was good all day by the TE’s. Nice contribution by this unit.



WR’s — A : I’m pretty sure my heart stopped 3 times watching Hill head to the locker room yesterday. Luckily, it was only for an IV. Regardless, Hill is putting up MVP numbers right now and I don’t want it to stop. My question is: Why do DC’s keep pressing Hill without dedicated safety help? Stupid. Waddle had a good day as well yesterday . I’m very interested to see what Claypool does in this offense.



OL — A + : Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d type: Austin Jackson has been very good this entire year. Amazing really. Here’s a sentence I never thought anyone anywhere would ever type: Eichenberg had a good game yesterday. Shocking. One guy I haven’t given any love to yet this year…Robert Hunt is playing lights out at guard. It all adds up to an A performance.



DL — B + : A good day, not great from these guys yesterday. My issue is they’re giving up too many 5 + yard runs to opposing offenses. However, it was nice to see Wilkins and Sieler be active and record sacks. My opinion here is Grier trades for an interior D Lineman in the next couple weeks. We’ll see.



LB’s — B + : Chubb is playing very well as of late. He had one sack and another taken away by penalty. I’ve been impressed with him lately. Overall, a good day… But again too many long runs given up. Definitely a B + effort.



DB’s — B + : Again, a good not great day. Thielen had 109 and a TD… Too much in my book. Yes, We only gave up 14 points… But my eyes tell me B + here again. Let’s hope Howard’s injury isn’t serious.



ST’s — A : Sanders made all his XP’s. Bailey averaged 48.5 yards per punt. A simple but effective day.



Coaching — A : What more can you say? This offense is historic. We have McDaniel to thank for that. The defense only gave up 14 points yesterday. Let’s hope they’ve turned the corner. Solid day despite the slow start.



Conclusion: I am officially spoiled by this offense. Watching the Monday night game while I type this and I’m finding other teams incredibly boring. Another thought being that I hope we have our A game next Sunday. We’re gonna need it.