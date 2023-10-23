Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 7 Edition

On the road against a very good Eagles team, very banged up and committing 10 penalties is not a prescription for a win in the NFL. But….That’s what we saw tonight. Are the Eagles a better team? They were tonight. Would they be better in Miami or at a neutral field or with competent referees? Debatable. On to the grades:



QB — C : 23 of 32 for 216 isn’t a horrible night. It’s not real good either. The pick was not a good throw. However, there is no doubt Mostert was interfered with and that should have been a PI call. Tua got almost no help from the OL tonight as well. It’s hard to face the Eagles defense with no OL and no running game. Again, not a great performance from Tua, but not horrible either.



RB’s — D + : 12 Rushes for 45 yards isn’t cutting it on the ground against good teams in this league. Mostert had all 45 yards and no one else contributed in any meaningful way. Very unimpressive game from this crew. Again, the OL was no help here.



WR’s — C : A couple crucial drops by Hill. While he had a good night, it wasn’t that good by his standards. Waddle came back in the game after his back got hurt and made a couple catches. Wilson had a couple nice catches. Other than that….Not much to write home about. I will say that Tua being under pressure all night affected the performance of these guys.



TE’s — F : Not having any catches is OK when your blocking is going well. Not having any catches and having your blocking suck all not is not a good mix. A total failure by these guys.



OL — F : Can someone please cut Eichenberg right now? Please? I cannot believe we traded up for that bum. He has failed at tackle, guard and center now. Awful football player. Nice pick Grier. Cotton wasn’t much better when he got into the game. The injuries to this OL caught up to us tonight.



DL — C + : I thought these guys did a decent job tonight against the run and the pass tonight. No one is stopping the Brotherly Shove anytime soon….So I don’t really hold that against these guys. Wilkins was active all night and I like the way he plays when he’s pissed off. A solid effort that could have been better with better play calling in my opinion.



LB’s — B - : This loss wasn’t on the defense and the LB’s were a big part of that. Phillips and Chubb were active and causing problems for Philly all night. Long had his best game as a Dolphin by far until his concussion. Again, I didn’t like the play calling by Fangio and I thought we should have pressured more.



DB’s — C - : We missed Howard tonight and I can’t wait until Ramsey gets back on this defense. We need them both. Kohou was decent tonight as was Apple. Neither played great though. Holland was just OK and hasn’t really been a difference make as of late. As a matter of fact, the only difference he’s made lately is knocking Long out of the game on his best night as a Dolphin. Disappointing. Other than that, nothing of note to discuss by these guys.



ST’s — D : The only reason this unit gets a D is because of Berrios. Bailey just sucked tonight. Period. Whatever happened to that guy that the Bills drafted and was let go because of a false rape charge? Also, great opening kickoff by Sanders. Both of them should be off this team as soon as the season ends.



Coaching — F : 10 penalties on the road? The coaching takes the blame in my book for a big piece of that. I thought Fangio should have blitzed more and to be honest, and I’m just not a fan of his system. Another team just hung 30 + on him and his system. I thought the Offense was extremely limited by the Bad OL play….But I thought McDaniel didn’t adjust very well.



Conclusion: We better get healthy soon, because if we don’t, we’re gonna get embarrassed by the Chiefs in Germany. I do want to say this about tonight. I’ve never witnessed an NFL game more one-sided by the referee crew than tonight. It really was pathetic. Would we have won if the refs were even decent? Probably not. However, that was a pathetic display of refereeing. Let’s hope we get healthy and take this loss out on the Pats next week.