Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 7 Edition

Well… I’ve been watching this team since 1972. That was, by far, one of the worst performances I’ve seen from an NFL Team in YEARS. I have to go back to Marino’s last game against Jacksonville to even get on this level. It was that bad. On to the grades:



QB’s — F : Tua has gone from a very good QB to an absolute dumpster fire of a QB. 6 picks in the past 2 games? Rookies rarely do that. Does the offensive line suck? Yes. Do the receivers suck? Yes. Do all of our TE’s not named Darren Waller suck? Yes. But Tua has GOT TO BE BETTER THAN HE HAS BEEN THE PAST 2 WEEKS!! This was an embarrassment. Period. It’s time to start Ewers. Immediately. Although…I wasn’t overly encouraged by his performance either. The Tua era is now officially over…And it sucked.



RB’s — B : Achane with 82 yards behind the 5 morons up front is nothing short of miraculous. Actually, I give him credit for surviving the game. Ollie Gordon had 11 yards as well. By far, the best unit on this team and it’s not even close…And we are wasting Achane’s career by the minute.



TE’s — F : Beside the Tua era ending today…The Waller era probably did too. The pectoral injury will probably end it. It was a nice couple of games by him. AND THAT’S THE POSITIVES FROM THIS GROUP TODAY!! Well…Tanner Connor and Julian Hill did combine for 29 yards receiving.



WR’s — F : Why do we even have receivers? I mean 90% of their catches are within 1 yard of the LOS. Great play calling by McStupid. All I saw all day were blanketed receivers not open.



OL — F : Is there a word to describe their play besides pathetic? Good thing Grier isn’t worried. Larry Borom would be benched in a Pop-Warner league but he’s starting for us? By the way…Who the **** is that Strange guy starting at RG? Where did we get him…EBay?? The sad part is Patrick Paul is actually playing well this year….But to no avail.



DL — F : Sieler is good for a major penalty a game without fail. Our 1st rd pick is still being dominated by everyone including the water boy. This unit is making pro bowlers out of guys no one has ever heard of. Awful.



LB’s — F : Dodson and Phillips had sacks otherwise this group was far below average. Good thing we got Chop Robinson…. He’s really making a difference this year huh?



DB’s — F : The PI on Minkah was a joke… otherwise the tackling was pathetic. This entire unit needs replaced next year. THE ENTIRE UNIT.



ST’s — D : Would have been a C if not for Eskridge’s fumble. Just an average day.



Coaching and Front Office — F : McRetard is done. Not sure he survives the bye week…And rightfully so. If I never see another bubble screen it will be too soon. Obviously, I’ve hated Grier for years and that hasn’t changed. I want him fired tonight…But I want to point out that the guys we have as our scouting staff have got to go as well. I mean…I’m pretty sure they’re all Patriots fans. I have no other explanation for the complete misses in draft after draft.



Conclusion: Hey Stephen Ross!! McStupid and Grier have to go. Our entire scouting and coaching staff have to go. Our strength and conditioning coaches have to go. The secretaries have to go. The Janitors have to go. I’ll be OK if we let some of the security guys stay. The only people on this planet performing worse than us right now is the Russian Army…And They’ve lost 1.2 Million men in 3 years… I know….There’s a few people out there saying that point is arguable. I’m disgusted. I’m appalled and I’m pissed. Sell the ****ing team and be done with it. Moron.