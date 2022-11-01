 Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 8 Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 8 Edition

DZimmer000

Well….The offense is hitting on all cylinders for sure. It was actually amazing to watch. The defense on the other hand….. That was a tale of 2 halves. So…..Let’s get into the grades:

QB — The Good: Over 80% for 382 yards, 3 TD’s and no interceptions? That gets an A every time.

The Bad: N/A

The Grade: A . Need I say more?

RB’s — The Good: Mostert went for 64 on 16 carries. Edmonds went for 14 yards on 4 Carrie’s to chip in.

The Bad: Edmonds is just not living up to the preseason hype. He is slow to hit holes….And that’s just when he sees them. Most of the time, he doesn’t.

The Grade: B . Mostert gets most of the grade for this group. He’s running hard and churning out the yards.

WR’s — The Good: Hill and Waddle. Waddle and Hill. Unstoppable.

The Bad: Sanders gets called up and promptly fumbles the ball.

The Grade: A . Should have been an A + but Sanders fumble brought it down to only an A. Disappointing.

TE’s — The Good: Gesicki had 3 catches for 38 yards and a TD. No one else contributed. However, the blocking yesterday in the running and passing game was good.

The Bad: Besides Gesicki no catches for anyone.

The Grade: B . Not a bad outing by these guys overall.

OL — The Good: In general, the play of these guys was as good as I’ve seen in years. Excellent pass blocking and more than adequate run blocking was a shock to be honest.

The Bad: We lost Eichenberg for the year. Normally, I’d say that’s a great thing. But…He started coming on yesterday. Maybe it was sub par competition….But he looked good. The rest of the line played well. Improvements can still be made however.

The Grade: B + . What a difference Armstead makes.

DL — The Good: Sieler had a sack. The 2nd half was much better than the first for this group. However, that’s not saying much.

The Bad: There was absolutely no pressure on Goff most of the game. This is now a recurring issue for our defense. How much are we paying Ogbah? Wilkins has a pressure or 2. This is the thing that will limit our season for sure.

The Grade: C - : Much better in the 2nd half….But this unit still wasn’t good. The first half and all the penalties are definitely cause for concern.

LB’s — The Good: Baker, Roberts, Riley, Phillips and Ingram combined for 12 tackles. Wait…..That’s good??

The Bad: Not a great day for these guys. 12 total tackles is not something to brag about. Baker consistently misses when trying to fill holes. No real game changing plays from anyone. They were better in the 2nd half…..But again….They were dismal in the first half.

The Grade: D +. This unit has got to improve. Period.

DB’s — The Good: X was a little better this week. Crossen and Kohou both had some nice plays in the 2nd half. Iggy wasn’t horrible.

The Bad: The entire first half. This unit couldn’t have covered Stephen Hawking in the first half. Much better in the 2nd. Again….. I wonder about the scheme and what Boyer is trying to accomplish.

The Grade: C - . The first half was abysmal. The 2nd half much better. I think it’s more than evident our depth or lack thereof is killing this unit.

ST’s — The Good: The coverage units were actually OK . Sanders made his 45 yarder.

The Bad: Morestead had 1 punt that went 38 yards.

The Grade: B. Not a bad day all in all for these guys.

Coaching — The Good: Mike McDaniel called a great game. For weeks I’ve been talking about end arounds and moving Tua out of the pocket. McD listened to me obviously and Tua was ON. Well done by McDaniel.

The Bad: Boyer on the other hand was terrible in the first half. While he made adjustments in the 2nd half….I thought it took too long for him to catch on. We need MAJOR defensive help whether by trade or offseason.

The Grade: B - . McDaniel earns the lion’s share of this grade for sure.

Conclusion : Another win….Which we definitely needed. My problem is we made Goff look like Pat Mahomes in the first half. We can’t do that and expect to beat good teams. The good news is next week we face a struggling Bears team.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Good work, Zimm, as always. I saw it very similar to you so no issues w the grades.

A couple things I’ll point out:

- X played really well against Pitt too. I think he’s given just 1 catch in 2 weeks or something. His injury must be improving. The guy who had a bad day in coverage was Holland - the eye test suggested it and the PFF grades suggested it. That huge play to their TE was his coverage and inability to tackle him early. That said he had a great PBU on a 3rd down play.

- Ogbah is playing w a back injury. He’s not mailing it in as some suggest - he’s really struggling physically out there. Doesn’t change the grade or the fact he’s not effective right now but there’s a reason. Hopefully he gets healthier and comes on in the 2nd half of the season.

- TEs - I think Gesicki is actually settling into a nice complimentary role for the team. While the other guys didn’t have a catch I don’t know if they were ever targeted? Are they even going out for passes?

- On coaching I think we have to start citing the high flag count as a negative. We do when we lose we should do it when we win. We have to become a more disciplined team. Five neutral zone infractions in one game is dumbfounding. As is the fact we continue w the ineligible man downfield stuff. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - this offense doesn’t really get stopped often if two things happen: Armstead plays and we don’t take a lot of penalties!

Again, nice job and thank you for doing this each week
 
FinItToWinIt said:
Also needed to challenge the Sherfield non TD call.
Click to expand...
Yep this too - there had to have been a miscommunication w the guys upstairs or they all were in the John w explosive diarrhea at the time cause everyone - even people not watching the game - knew that was a TD.
 
The Ghost said:
Good stuff, left out the fake punt. Special teams continue to be a minus.
Click to expand...
That was a great call by Campbell and in hindsight we should have been expecting it. We hadn’t stopped them yet and were so happy to finally get off of the field that I think we had a little mental lapse. That said, I am beginning to think our ST coach is the weakest link of the main units. We rank crappy in most ST categories and it isn’t just this year
 
Good write up. I'm 100% done with baker and mostly all the linebackers.
 
