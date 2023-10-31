Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 8 Edition

Ha Ha Ha!! ****en Pats fans are losing their minds over Tua and the Dolphins ownership of that shitty Boston area franchise. I love it. Was it a perfect game? No…. But we don’t need perfect to win…We can win with pretty good. Unlike the Patriots. Anyway…..On to the grades:



QB — B + : The pick wasn’t a good throw into a coverage Tua got fooled by. Regardless, he bounced back strong and throws the bomb to Tyreek. Tua is nothing if not mentally strong and it’s great to see. Also great to see is Tua going 30 of 45 for 324 yards and 3 TD’s vs a Bill Belichick defense. Tua gets dinged for the pick and the 2nd half fumble but he was good the rest of the day. Solid B+ effort.



RB’s — B - : Obviously, these guys were running behind a patchwork OL so that will affect the grade somewhat. On the positive side, there were really no mental errors by this group yesterday unless you consider the fumble at the beginning of the 2nd half as Mostert’s fault. On the negative side, while yesterday’s effort was workman like, there really were no game breaking plays by these guys. I’m giving them a B - but the OL has to factor in here.



TE’s — B + : Smythe had 3 catches for 28 yards and Julian Hill had his first ever NFL catch for 4 yards. Congratulations to him. A good effort blocking as well yesterday by these guys. B +.



WR’s — A : What more can you say? The two best receivers in the game proved it yesterday. They Patriots had allowed zero 100 yard receiving games before yesterday. Hill and Waddle both went over 100 yesterday. There was a Claypool sighting yesterday as well. Great game by all involved. A effort.



OL — B : Considering that this is basically a MASH unit, they played pretty well all things considered. They only gave up 2 sacks yesterday. They could have done a better job in the running game. Hunt going down hurts big time. Let’s hope he’ll be back next week and It was good to see Lamm get back in the game. We’ll need Williams back next week and it would be great to see Armstead back as well. Good overall job by this group.



DL — B + : Wilkins was disruptive all day yesterday and recorded a sack. Nice game by him. I still want to see these guys stop the run a little better….But a good day overall.



LB’s — A : Chubb is on fire with 4 sacks on his last 3 games. It’s really nice to see. Phillips was so good yesterday and added another sack. Long had a good day and even Baker was active. Impressive.



DB’s — A : Note to NFL QB’s…DO NOT THROW TO JALEN RAMSEY’S SIDE OF THE FIELD!! Great pick by him yesterday. When we get the secondary at full strength, we’re gonna be scary. My thought is that our Dime defense is easily going to be one of the best in the league. I mean….Even Eli Apple had a good day yesterday. Scary stuff indeed.



ST’s — B + : Bailey knocked one through the end zone that could have pinned the Pats down….So much for some touch on the ball. Sanders was Solid and Berrios had a decent day on returns.



Coaching — A : Good overall game plans by Mc D and Fangio yesterday. Nothing bad to say especially when you sweep the Patriots. It feels so good.



Conclusion : We’ll a 6-2 start is as good as can be expected….But we have a crucial game in Germany Sunday. We are going to have to make sure not to let Kelce beat us. The problem is we always struggle with TE’s. We need to change that Sunday. We need this win. I’m excited to see what the rest of this year is gonna bring.