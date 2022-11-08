Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week Nine Edition.

Another game for Tua, Another win. Sick stats for Waddle and Hill. An extremely close win….But a win nonetheless. On to the grades:



QB — The Good: Again…..Great Game from Tua. Monster Stats. He’s rolling right now and if he keeps playing like this, he’s gonna have to get into The MVP category. Period.



The Bad: 1 underthrown ball to Waddle is all. MAYBE you can criticize the 2 minute offense at the end of the half…..But how much of that is on McDaniel??



The Grade: A . Again.



RB’s — The Good: Jeff Wilson and Mostert each ran the ball 9 times. Wilson Looked very good. Running angry. 51 yards for his first game as a Dolphin is nice with a 5.7 Average.



The Bad: Mostert was bottled up. While he didn’t play bad…..Wilson did outplay him



The Grade: B . McDaniel had a nice mix of run and pass yesterday. I like our backs and I honestly don’t think we don’t need to look for one in the off-season unless one drops to us.



TE’s — The Good: The Run and pass blocking from this group was good yesterday. That about covers it.



The Bad: Gesicki had 1 catch for 3 yards. That’s it. Long 0 catches for 0 yards. Same for Smythe. I’m pretty sure Gesicki going elsewhere next year is a forgone conclusion. I just hope it’s not in the AFC East. But then again….If he’s only catching 1 ball a game….Who cares where he goes?



The Grade: C . The blocking is what got this group this grade and besides, they did help in the overall scheme. This is probably a little too high of a grade….But when an offense scores 35, I’ll be generous.



WR’s — The Good: Broken Record Time. Hill is devastating to defenses. Waddle is playing almost as good….And that’s scary. I honestly would not want to play in a defensive backfield against this team. I probably would get the old “Dolphin Flu” that day. I’m serious.



The Bad: Hill’s Backflip got a 6.8 from the Russian Judge. Do better Tyreek.



The Grade: A + . I’ll say no more.



OL — The Good: 0 sacks? A decent rushing day? Who stole our shitty OL and replaced it with a confident, professional and competent bunch of guys? I want to buy that guy a drink or two. Nice game by this unit. Armstead really makes a HUGE difference and he didn’t really have his best game.



The Bad: Armstead got beat a few times. No harm done. We also didn’t get push on 4th down a couple times. There really is room for improvement.



The Grade: B - . This unit can improve….And if they really take another step forward, we are going to be the team that NO ONE wants to play…..If we’re not already.



DL — The Good: I’m not sure there was any good yesterday to be honest.



The Bad: Pressure on the QB? Not Much at all. Stopping the run? Nope. Fields set an NFL record on this group yesterday. Actually and embarrassing effort. Anyone that was happy with how they played yesterday, please explain yourself.



The Grade: D - . They didn’t get an F because they helped make a stop on the last Bears drive. Kinda. Sorta. Not really.



LB’s — The Good: Riley and Ingram had a sack each. Jaelan Phillips played well actually. He’s was just a few steps slow when chasing fields. However, he was very active.



The Bad: I’m pretty sure we can close the book on Baker. He did have 5 Solos, but those were mostly down field. He hasn’t made a game changing play in a LONG time. Roberts is also slow afoot. This unit is gonna need an overhaul this offseason.



The Grade: D + . Phillips play along with the 2 sacks keeps these guys from F territory. I keep asking to see more from these guys….But I am really losing hope that will happen.



DB’s — The Good: Our DB’s only gave up 123 yards of passing!! AWESOME!



The Bad: That because Fields was too busy setting a ****ing NFL record for a QB rushing the ball. Why throw it? We couldn’t stop him. Crossen should have been called for the PI at the end of the game. AND….If anyone thinks X is still a top tier corner…I’ve got ocean front property in Nebraska to sell them.



The Grade: D - . Not a good day for these guys as they watched Fields run by them all day.



ST’s — The Good: a Blocked punt for a TD was HUGE yesterday. That ended up being the difference. The punt game was OK.



The Bad: Sanders is just not performing. It might be time to bring in some competition just to wake him up a little. Horrible miss by him yesterday. Our return game is complete shit too.



The Grade: B - . The TD was HUGE. Thank God for Phillips and Van Ginko.



Coaching — The Good: McDaniel’s play calling was good for the most part. The Bears defense had no answers most of the day. The good news is McDaniel realizes he has the horses and he’s letting them run. Good on him.



The Bad: Boyer is a complete clown. I have definitely soured on him. Dear Josh, PLEASE USE THE AMOEBA DEFENSE YOU MORON! He has to do something different because we almost lost to 1 guy. 1 second year QB. With only 123 yards passing. UGH!! Also…It’s now official. McDaniel has no idea how to run a 2 minute drill. None. The Time management part of his Genius Brain hasn’t developed yet apparently.



The Grade: C - . Only because the offense lit it up. Pathetic on defense yesterday.



The Conclusion: We’re in a good position right now. 6-3 at just past the halfway point is a good record. Concerning is the play of our defense all year. Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s anything we can fix this year. Let’s hope Boyer mixes it up next week against the Browns.