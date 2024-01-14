 Zim’s Grades For The Game: Wild Card Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Grades For The Game: Wild Card Edition

DZimmer000

DZimmer000

It’s time for the final grades of the season. The 4th coldest playoff game of all time was played in K.C. Tonight. It should have been played in Miami in 65 degree weather but our coaching staff and our QB choked away a 3 game lead in the division. The only word I can come up with is pathetic. On to the grades:

QB — F : If there were a grade lower than F, Tua would be getting it. Awful. Absolutely awful. The past 3 weeks for Tua have been sobering to say the least. There is no way I would pay Tua this offseason. Absolutely 0 Chance. Looking back…Tua was only good against the weak “Joe Dolfans” of the league. Against any team over 500…Tua was awful the entire season. Tonight was the pinnacle. I think we’ve seen Tua’s ceiling and that’s just not good enough. I don’t know what we do at QB going forward, but I do know it’s going to be a very rough offseason around here.

RB’s — C : These guys actually had a decent first half. Regardless, I’m not going to penalize them for running behind an Eichenberg centered OL. The future is actually bright here. If we can get another tackle and guard that are worth a ****, Achane can be VERY scary next year. Unfortunately, no one on this team was scary tonight.

TE — D + : This is definitely a place to upgrade next year. The blocking was average and their receiving abilities just aren’t there. They were their usual below average selves again tonight.

WR — D : At least Tyreek got his. He definitely wasn’t perfect but he was the only receiver that made a play. I’m not sure how having Waddle and Hill out there we didn’t have someone open all game….But keep in mind we had an awful QB throwing the ball tonight. A “D” is a solid grade here taking Tua into account.

OL — F : Just not good enough by the entire interior OL. Eichenberg must be cut this offseason. He’s a clown. Hunt had a horrible game. We need a tackle and a guard this offseason. Not to mention, we also need a center because Williams is a free agent. I know we have to keep Armstead around another year…But I really wish we could cut the cord on him. This is going to be a very rough rebuild on this line.

DL — D : No pash rush at all the entire night. Wilkins wants top 5 DT money? In my opinion, NO CHANCE. The only time anyone noticed him is when he got flagged for the roughing the passer call. He’s nowhere near a top 5 DT in the league. The only guy I keep is Sieler. He’s a dawg. Period. Time for a refresh of the entire DL.

LB’s — D : Duke Riley is absolutely clueless out there. On top of that the two hand touch of Mahomes was pathetic. I’m not sure how the best TE in the league is that wide open play after play….But that was an awful look for our LB’s. We need another edge rushing LB this year and definitely we need a MLB that can play the game. Not great tonight.

DB’s — D - : The rookie Rice tore this entire group to pieces. Is he that good? Obviously, these guys had no pass rush to help them out either. This isn’t breaking news but Kohou isn’t it. However, I actually like our secondary going into next year. One thing to mention though is Howard has to go in my opinion. We’re paying him a lot of money and he’s on the training table more than Armstead. OK…I exaggerate to make a point. But you know what I mean.

ST’s — D - : The only thing saving them from the F is Berrios. Bailey averaged about 6 yards per punt and while Butker was driving kicks through the end zone, Sanders was having trouble making it to the 20 yard line. If I’m in charge, Sanders and Bailey are cut tomorrow. Crossman doesn’t even get on the plane back to Miami.

Coaching — F : Again, Fangio did what he could with what little he had. He at least dialed up some blitzes. Regardless, I still blame him for the Titans loss. So…I’m not over that yet. McGenius? He proved he’s anything but. Can someone please explain to me why, with 10:30 on the clock in the 4th quarter and down by 3 scores…We didn’t run the hurry up? Anyone? That alone is a total failure. The play calling has sucked the past 3 games. While It’s too early to fire him… his seat should be getting warm next year if we can’t man up against a decent team. We’ll see what he comes up with next year… But as of now….I’m not impressed.

Conclusion: An absolute pathetic ending to what was a promising season. It’s distressing to me because I thought we had our QB. Now, I really doubt we do. I thought we had a very good HC. Now, I’m not so sure. When I look ahead, I’m not a feeling very positive. We’re over the cap. We have a lot of dead weight signed to some very long term deals that are tough to get out of. We have some young talent that really should get paid… But I’m afraid we don’t have enough of it. It all equals a very tough job ahead for a GM that has never really impressed me much. Regardless, I’ll always be a Dolphins fan and I’ll always love hanging out with you degenerates (Except for Joe Dolfan….He’s weak). Here’s to a good offseason….We’re gonna need it.
 
Expected this with the walking wounded. I did put a brisket on at the end of the 3rd so the night was not wasted.The most disappointing part was the team did not change all season. Not one iota.
 
As for the coaching on the hurry up.. maybe they didn't run it because when they did it took almost the full time to get plays off.. ya know.. in the hurry up offense
 
McDaniel should get coach of the year for what he was able to accomplish with Tua.

He turned an average qb with below average physical traits into a pro bowler. Imagine what he could do with a real qb

Mcdaniel was hiding tua all game bc he had no choice... ffs, tua couldn't properly and consistely throw a 2 yard screen pass without the wind knocking it down. it's embarrassing. it looked like me throwing with my left hand
 
mandal24 said:
McDaniel should get coach of the year for what he was able to accomplish with Tua.

He turned an average qb with below average physical traits into a pro bowler. Imagine what he could do with a real qb

Mcdaniel was hiding tua all game bc he had no choice... ffs, tua couldn't properly and consistely throw a 2 yard screen pass without the wind knocking it down. it's embarrassing. it looked like me throwing with my left hand
I gotta agree. I can’t defend Tua anymore.
 
DZimmer000 said:
The Tu-anons will not give up. They keep blaming everyone but Tua. Why can't they admit it - he is completely limited and shat the bed in the most important games of the year. McDaniel is good in my view, it is Tua that makes him look like sh*t. Only so much he can do with one read rag armed immobile Tua back there
 
phinsforlife said:
The Tu-anons will not give up. They keep blaming everyone but Tua. Why can't they admit it - he is completely limited and shat the bed in the most important games of the year. McDaniel is good in my view, it is Tua that makes him look like sh*t. Only so much he can do with one read rag armed immobile Tua back there
It actually hit me like a ton of bricks tonight. If Tua’s first read isn’t there he looks like an undrafted rookie. His feet don’t get set…He throws off his back foot. The sad thing is, he’s in his 4th year. @EasyRider is right. We’ve seen his cieling.
 
DZimmer000 said:
It actually hit me like a ton of bricks tonight. If Tua’s first read isn’t there he looks like an undrafted rookie. His feet don’t get set…He throws off his back foot. The sad thing is, he’s in his 4th year. @EasyRider is right. We’ve seen his cieling.
i've been saying the first read part for most of the year and i kid you not, there were people sending death threats my way lol

tua is elite when everything around him is perfect.. problem is, this is the nfl, thats not going to happen against the great teams. bills, eagles, chiefs, ravens defenses all made tua look.. mediocre at best :/ i reaaally dont want to watch another year of this
 
mandal24 said:
McDaniel should get coach of the year for what he was able to accomplish with Tua.

He turned an average qb with below average physical traits into a pro bowler. Imagine what he could do with a real qb

Mcdaniel was hiding tua all game bc he had no choice... ffs, tua couldn't properly and consistely throw a 2 yard screen pass without the wind knocking it down. it's embarrassing. it looked like me throwing with my left hand
Yes. I'd love to see what McD would do with a solid QB that can also scramble.
 
DZimmer000 said:
It actually hit me like a ton of bricks tonight. If Tua’s first read isn’t there he looks like an undrafted rookie. His feet don’t get set…He throws off his back foot. The sad thing is, he’s in his 4th year. @EasyRider is right. We’ve seen his cieling.
agree. time to move on. i tried to make the points in this thread. it is so bizarre the religous devotion to tua some people have. at some point you have to take the L on the guy and move on: https://finheaven.com/threads/blaming-mcdaniel-is-blaming-the-victim.382193/page-5#post-9701909
 
Marine-O said:
I haven’t heard anyone talk about how bad Kaden Kohou was this year.
He is awful and Duke Riley is awful. Someone check that attempt at a tackle by Duke Riley on Patrick Mahomes on 3rd and long that resulted in a first down in the red zone.
 
DZimmer000 said:
PS Tua sucked so badly again we were basically shut out, our only points came on the deep ball to Tyreek which was a god awful pass underthrown by about 10 yards which i could do. better lucky than good I guess!

1705211190849.jpeg
 
