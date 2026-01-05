Zim’s Grades For The Season: QB Edition

Since I didn’t have the heart to grade this clown show on a weekly basis, I’m now going to give my grades on each position group. I’m starting with the QB’s and going through each group. With that said…On to the grades:



Tua — F : What an utter disgrace of a season. After signing a MONSTER contract he decided not to work out last off season. With that utterly stupid decision came poor footwork and a statue like presence in the pocket. The result was missing wide open receivers while throwing to wide open defenders. Interceptions up and completion percentage down should be the title to Tua’s 2025 season. The good news? I’m pretty sure he’s played his last down as a Dolphin and I couldn’t be happier for that. The bad news? Like a Category 5 hurricane blowing in and leaving quickly…Tua will leave us with the wreckage of his contract which will take the next 3 years to get over. Final word….I can’t see Tua being remembered in Miami as anything but a bust and I’m pretty sure you won’t be seeing his name on the Ring of Fame at Hard Rock Stadium.



Ewers — B - : A 7th round pick, Ewers started the last 3 games for us. Was he great? No. However, there are reasons for hope. The end of season starts were behind an awful line that could run block decently well but were an abomination pass blocking. He had Waddle for only 2 of the 3 starts and the rest of his receivers were a pre season team at best. Positives? He has a very good arm. His footwork is good for the most part. He sees the field pretty well. Negatives? He throws into areas the he really shouldn’t at times. My contention is we can work to improve the positives and limit the negatives in the off season. He will need OL help and a legit receiving corps. But….I think he has the potential to be QB1. However…I’ve been wrong before.



Wilson — D : We found out that he is legitimately a #3 QB at best. He will probably go down in NFL history as one of the worst #2 overall picks of all time. However, this year, he was what we thought he would be. A back up to a back up.



Overall Grade — D : Not a great showing this year…But there is a slight bit of hope for next year. As I always say…We’ll See.



Conclusion: I’ve been a Dolphins fan since ‘72. I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly. Fellow fans….This is the ugly. I was hoping we got a steal in the 2020 draft at # 5. Well…Those hopes are officially gone. We are going to need to draft a QB next year at some point to, at the least, back up Ewers. More than likely, we will use a high draft choice on a QB in ‘27. Until you have a QB in the NFL..You don’t have a chance. Let’s all hope and pray Ewers is it and proves it next season. Regardless, we should be happy the Tua controversy is over. All that’s left is cleaning up his contract mess for 3 years.



