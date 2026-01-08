Zim’s Grades For The Season: RB Edition

The only group that kept opposing defensive coordinators awake at night on this entire team. Quite frankly, this is the only group that I enjoyed grading. With that said…On to the Grades:



Devon Achane — A + : Nothing short of a great season from Devon. He ended the season with 1350 yards rushing and 488 receiving. Throw in 8 touchdowns and voila…The 2025 Team MVP. Running behind what I consider a below average OL, his numbers become even more impressive. I”m figuring he’s got a solid 4 years or so left in his legs, hopefully we can turn things around before he hits that inevitable brick wall. Regardless, an impressive season by Achane.



Jaylen Wright — C + : While I had higher hopes for Wright’s second season… He ended up playing pretty well towards the end of the year. 288 total yards and 2 TD’s in a backup role isn’t horrible but he’s not gonna make anyone forget OJ Simpson anytime soon. However, on the plus side…Jaylen has not killed his ex wife nor any waiters so far… So there’s that. I’m looking forward to his play in ‘26 and hopefully his production continues to progress.



Ollie Gordon — C - : Gordon’s short yardage roll with the Dolphins was handled pretty decently for the most part. His 199 yards and 3 TD’s equaled a decent season. I’m expecting bigger things from Gordon in ‘26. Hopefully he’ll add some muscle in the offseason and really be a go to change of pace from Achane.



Alec Ingold — B - : In what will probably be his last season with the Dolphins, Ingold was as he always is. A solid if unspectacular FullBack that is good… not great leading through the hole. While he will probably be let go in the offseason, we could do a lot worse in a FB. Let’s hope whoever replaces him, they are as good as Ingold and has the half the class he always exhibits.



Overall Grade — A : Again, this is the only group that even remotely lived up to our preseason expectations. Achane is a borderline all pro and we have solid backups behind him. If we ever develop a a “GOOD” offensive line….These guys would be really dangerous.



Conclusion: While not the trio of Csonka, Kiick or Morris, these guys were generally responsible for any and all cheering throughout 2025. It really is a shame Ahcane’s brilliant season was wasted on a team this shitty.



