Zim’s Grades Fro The Game: Week 9 Edition

If you ever wanted to witness a game that would just piss you off…I present the Dolphins - Chiefs in Germany. We were no where near ready to play that game and that is on the coaching staff. We got completely tooled in the first half. Regardless, the title of “Frauds” is gonna stick with us for awhile. On to the grades.



QB — D : Tua was nowhere near his best today. An argument can be made that he was nowhere near mediocre. I would have to agree. The Chiefs made him look well below average all day. 21 of 34 for 193 is not a great day. Another argument could be made that a D here is too generous. I might agree with that too.



RB’s — C : That’s gonna be the best grade on the offense. Mostert had a good second half but did nothing in the first. The Salvon Ahmed experiment is now over as far as I’m concerned. Not a great day for this unit at all.



TE’s — D - : Again, I think I’m being generous here. Yes, Smythe had 3 catches for 17 yards. However, this was easily his worst day as a blocker. If he makes the block on the outside throw to Hill we don’t have the fumble and don’t go into the half down 21. He was almost unnoticeable everywhere else.



OL — D : I’ve said it before, the snapping issue is going to cost us. Well, today it did. Would we have tied it? Who knows….But not getting the snap right is just a horrendous play. As for the rest of the day, I thought the OL was putrid in the first half. They played better in the 2nd, but not great.



WR’s — C : Tyreek had 8 catches for 62 yards today. They were on him like a blanket all day. Waddle was a little banged up but got 3 for 42. Ced Wilson had a nice TD… Not the worst day for this unit….But not great.



DL — B : We allowed 93 yards rushing and only 185 yards passing to Mahomes. A decent day for these guys in general. While only Chubb and Phillips had sacks, it was nice to see the DL stop the run for the most part and for Sieler to pick up the fumble.



LB’s — B : As mentioned, Chubb and Phillips had our only 2 sacks. They played a good game but I would have liked to see more pressure. No matter, the defense and especially the LB’s played well enough to win this game.



DB’s — B : Another unit that played well enough to win. X was active today and Mahomes avoided Ramsey most of the day. Good job by this crew.



ST’s — B : I thought Berrios shouldn’t have fair caught that last punt. Bad decision as far as I’m concerned. Bailey did a nice job punting and Sanders made his 2 PAT’s



Coaching — D - : McD still has no answer for the better defenses in the league. We weren’t ready to start this game and it cost us. There has been an issue with the snap all year…Still nothing has been done. Stupid penalties today killed us. Someone….Please tell me why on 3rd and long…When you know they’re bringing pressure, why you don’t mix in a screen? Where was the hot route today? Why would you ever have Chubb or Phillips out in coverage on Kelce or a RB? What the **** is Fangio thinking? Say what you will….But this loss is on our coaching staff. Period.



Conclusion: A really bad loss to a team we needed to beat. The fact of the matter is we are probably going to be on the road for the playoffs. What is infuriating to me is we could have won this game had we been ready to go in the first half. Again, I blame the coaching here. Now, as we head into our bye week, we get to deal with the “Fraud” title from the media. My problem right now is that they’re probably right.