Zim’s Grades Fro The Game: Week 9 Edition

DZimmer000

DZimmer000

If you ever wanted to witness a game that would just piss you off…I present the Dolphins - Chiefs in Germany. We were no where near ready to play that game and that is on the coaching staff. We got completely tooled in the first half. Regardless, the title of “Frauds” is gonna stick with us for awhile. On to the grades.

QB — D : Tua was nowhere near his best today. An argument can be made that he was nowhere near mediocre. I would have to agree. The Chiefs made him look well below average all day. 21 of 34 for 193 is not a great day. Another argument could be made that a D here is too generous. I might agree with that too.

RB’s — C : That’s gonna be the best grade on the offense. Mostert had a good second half but did nothing in the first. The Salvon Ahmed experiment is now over as far as I’m concerned. Not a great day for this unit at all.

TE’s — D - : Again, I think I’m being generous here. Yes, Smythe had 3 catches for 17 yards. However, this was easily his worst day as a blocker. If he makes the block on the outside throw to Hill we don’t have the fumble and don’t go into the half down 21. He was almost unnoticeable everywhere else.

OL — D : I’ve said it before, the snapping issue is going to cost us. Well, today it did. Would we have tied it? Who knows….But not getting the snap right is just a horrendous play. As for the rest of the day, I thought the OL was putrid in the first half. They played better in the 2nd, but not great.

WR’s — C : Tyreek had 8 catches for 62 yards today. They were on him like a blanket all day. Waddle was a little banged up but got 3 for 42. Ced Wilson had a nice TD… Not the worst day for this unit….But not great.

DL — B : We allowed 93 yards rushing and only 185 yards passing to Mahomes. A decent day for these guys in general. While only Chubb and Phillips had sacks, it was nice to see the DL stop the run for the most part and for Sieler to pick up the fumble.

LB’s — B : As mentioned, Chubb and Phillips had our only 2 sacks. They played a good game but I would have liked to see more pressure. No matter, the defense and especially the LB’s played well enough to win this game.

DB’s — B : Another unit that played well enough to win. X was active today and Mahomes avoided Ramsey most of the day. Good job by this crew.

ST’s — B : I thought Berrios shouldn’t have fair caught that last punt. Bad decision as far as I’m concerned. Bailey did a nice job punting and Sanders made his 2 PAT’s

Coaching — D - : McD still has no answer for the better defenses in the league. We weren’t ready to start this game and it cost us. There has been an issue with the snap all year…Still nothing has been done. Stupid penalties today killed us. Someone….Please tell me why on 3rd and long…When you know they’re bringing pressure, why you don’t mix in a screen? Where was the hot route today? Why would you ever have Chubb or Phillips out in coverage on Kelce or a RB? What the **** is Fangio thinking? Say what you will….But this loss is on our coaching staff. Period.

Conclusion: A really bad loss to a team we needed to beat. The fact of the matter is we are probably going to be on the road for the playoffs. What is infuriating to me is we could have won this game had we been ready to go in the first half. Again, I blame the coaching here. Now, as we head into our bye week, we get to deal with the “Fraud” title from the media. My problem right now is that they’re probably right.
 
I couldn't agree more with your assessment!! Spot on.
 
The frustrating thing is how Miami could have won this game. Despite a bad start and being down 21-0. Despite the fact that Tua missed some throws he usually makes.

So, in that sense if Miami can play a clean game you've got to think they can beat anyone. Kansas City looks beatable. Good, but beatable. I think the AFC is up for grabs.

Obviously, the Dolphins are going to have to beat some good teams to change the narrative. It also looks like officials are going to allow teams to be physical with the Dolphins receivers. So, Miami has to get that run game going again and find other ways to be effective on offense.

The offensive line was atrocious in the first half and better in the second. I think that unit is most to blame for the loss. Although it was an uncharacteristically bad game for Tua as well.

There were a lot of missed opportunities in this one. The lame duck throw late by Tua is usually a sure touchdown for him. That was schemed up perfectly by McDaniel.

I thought Miami came out flat, but I do think McDaniel made good adjustments going with the short passing game in the second half.

The defense gave the Dolphins a chance.
 
“On the road for the playoffs?”

Who cares?

Another one and done.

If the team we play is worth a ****, then we aren’t. And for NO GOOD REASON!!!

Played 3 good teams. Lost em all, two decisively.

Blew the snap on 4th and game. The SNAP!!! Jesus wept.

Lol, yeah, playoffs don’t concern me….

Sorry. I’m pretty pissed right now.
 
WR graded way too high. Too many drops and running the wrong routes to get an average grade. D to F there.

(Not to mention the fumble)
 
Seems like emotional grading.

Defense gave up 14, shut out the Chiefs in 2nd half, and stopped the Chiefs from running out the clock giving the offense a chance to tie and not even an A-
 
I thought the D was good. Offense a different story. Tua was just off today. The 3rd down play at the end of the game, where the ball wounded duck out of his hand, with two wide open players (both Wilson's) terrible. McDaniel was slow to adjust in the run game. The outside runs were going backwards, once we started running inside we started gashing them. Tyreek fumble was critical. The whole thing looked disjointed and clunky on offense.
 
Yep grades are all at least one too low, def. emotional and pissed because we should have won this. Neither the Chiefs or Philadelphia appear to be elite teams though and we're a step below both of them. I don't know if they're going to do away with that tush push but and the poor officiating did themselves in the Phili game. This game we shot ourselves in the foot with offensive penalties and average play all around. They needed to be more diciplined with tackling, route running, center exchange and penalties.
 
phinsforlife said:
I thought the D was good. Offense a different story. Tua was just off today. The 3rd down play at the end of the game, where the ball wounded duck out of his hand, with two wide open players (both Wilson's) terrible. McDaniel was slow to adjust in the run game. The outside runs were going backwards, once we started running inside we started gashing them. Tyreek fumble was critical. The whole thing looked disjointed and clunky on offense.
This.
 
