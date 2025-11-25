Zone Defense question

Got a general question about how spot-drop zone is played. When a receiver enters the zone a defender is assigned to, or a receiver begins approaching the zone, how does the defender respond to the receiver? From my understanding, in zone-match, the defender would match up with the receiver as if he were in man until he leaves the zone, but from what I have researched, the only thing mentioned about spot drop is keeping the eyes on the QB, nothing about where/how the defender should move in the event a receiver enters the zone.
Thanks.
Thanks.