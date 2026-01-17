Zone Defense Question

Generally speaking, zone defense doesn’t work vs good QBs who have time to throw. Their point is to disguise coverage by dropping different players into different zones. If you don’t generate pressure, WR/TE will work their way into the holes in the coverage.



As you suspected, each defender has a zone that is their responsibility. They generally cover the 1st man who enters their zone. If there is a zone coverage above them, they will pass the player off if another guy enters their zone. If the offensive player leaves their zone they (generally) don’t follow unless there is no one near their zone. There are different “rules” for DBs and LBs who drop as well. Some teams run a system where the #1 DB is always in man and the rest are in zone.



Good QBs know how to attack zone defense. Running a TE seam vs cover 2 is a prime example. It forces the two deepest defenders to choose between a WR or the TE route and someone is generally open.



Weaver’s system didn’t work because we can’t get pressure with 4 guys. It forced us to use exotic blitzes and guys were dropping into coverage who were totally useless (like Chop).