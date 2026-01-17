Zone Defense Question

Posted this in the General forum months ago but I don't think there's a lot of traffic there:
Got a general question about how spot-drop zone is played. When a receiver enters the zone a defender is assigned to, or a receiver begins approaching the zone, how does the defender respond to the receiver? From my understanding, in zone-match, the defender would match up with the receiver as if he were in man until he leaves the zone, but from what I have researched, the only thing mentioned about spot drop is keeping the eyes on the QB, nothing about where/how the defender should move in the event a receiver enters the zone.
Watching the dolphins and some old things about the defense this season trying to figure out if the issues in coverage were with the scheme or the players executing.
Thanks all-knowing members of the forum.
