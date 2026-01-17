 Zone Defense Question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zone Defense Question

Posted this in the General forum months ago but I don't think there's a lot of traffic there:

Got a general question about how spot-drop zone is played. When a receiver enters the zone a defender is assigned to, or a receiver begins approaching the zone, how does the defender respond to the receiver? From my understanding, in zone-match, the defender would match up with the receiver as if he were in man until he leaves the zone, but from what I have researched, the only thing mentioned about spot drop is keeping the eyes on the QB, nothing about where/how the defender should move in the event a receiver enters the zone.

Watching the dolphins and some old things about the defense this season trying to figure out if the issues in coverage were with the scheme or the players executing.

Thanks all-knowing members of the forum.
 
My understanding is that in spot-drop zone the defender is largely reading the QB, but also the receiver entering his zone. If only one receiver is in or entering his zone the defender should move to and run with the receiver (or to where the receiver seems to be going). If multiple receivers enter the zone, there are read rules as to how to play it.

In zone match the defender doesn't necessarily stop following the receiver when the receiver leaves the zone. In many cases, the rule is to follow the receiver if the goes vertical. It depends on what the deep zones are. If it's Cover-1 and the receiver goes vertical along the sideline the CB is likely asked to follow him vertically as the 1 deep safety likely won't be able to get there.
 
Generally speaking, zone defense doesn’t work vs good QBs who have time to throw. Their point is to disguise coverage by dropping different players into different zones. If you don’t generate pressure, WR/TE will work their way into the holes in the coverage.

As you suspected, each defender has a zone that is their responsibility. They generally cover the 1st man who enters their zone. If there is a zone coverage above them, they will pass the player off if another guy enters their zone. If the offensive player leaves their zone they (generally) don’t follow unless there is no one near their zone. There are different “rules” for DBs and LBs who drop as well. Some teams run a system where the #1 DB is always in man and the rest are in zone.

Good QBs know how to attack zone defense. Running a TE seam vs cover 2 is a prime example. It forces the two deepest defenders to choose between a WR or the TE route and someone is generally open.

Weaver’s system didn’t work because we can’t get pressure with 4 guys. It forced us to use exotic blitzes and guys were dropping into coverage who were totally useless (like Chop).
 
