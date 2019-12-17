0 Pro Bowlers For Miami.

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
16,330
Reaction score
7,478
Location
Columbus, OH
Not really news. I thought the only Dolphin that had a chance was Parker. Unless he goes as an alternate, Miami and the Giants are the only 2 teams with no representatives. I think it’s funny that Tannehill has been named an alternate now with Tennessee when I thought he should have went a few years ago when he had 27/12 but they sent Dalton who had 19/14 instead lol.

Hahaha...Also Tunsil and Minkah are going to the pro bowl...Miami better hit with those picks

per ESPN:
This ends Miami's 21-year streak with a defensive player in the Pro Bowl, assuming no one makes it as an alternate. Miami has had at least one representative in the Pro Bowl in all but two of the team's 54-year history before this season. --
Last edited:
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,194
Reaction score
562
Age
29
Location
CT
Damn not one out of the 80 or so different starters we had this year. Would of thought atleast one playing the numbers game.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Bah humbug!
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
18,894
Reaction score
51,855
Location
State Hospital
Dolph N.Fan said:
It’s a good measure on if/how the league and fans respect any players on your team. Just like the NFL’s top 100 list.
Most of em could give 2 sh*ts about our team, it's been that way for years. Many of them make it on their names based on past production, it's not an accurate indicator of the best players in football.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
16,330
Reaction score
7,478
Location
Columbus, OH
hoops said:
I don’t think tunsil and minkah have anything to do with popularity. If anything it would have been a disservice given their play if they didn’t this year.
Minkah like leads the league in Takeaways. Howard definitely didn’t go last year based on “name”. I know most people here don’t wanna talk about Pro Bowls or power rankings (rightfully so) but I know if Miami had 12 pro bowlers like Baltimore did there would be several threads about it here and no mention of it being a popularity contest lol
 
13marino13

13marino13

Bah humbug!
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
18,894
Reaction score
51,855
Location
State Hospital
hoops said:
I don’t think tunsil and minkah have anything to do with popularity. If anything it would have been a disservice given their play if they didn’t this year.
It's mainly a popularity contest, not saying some of the most popular players aren't the best players. Stop insinuating, I didn't say a word about Tunsil or Fitzpatrick. There are always deserving players that that get overlooked for a name.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Bah humbug!
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
18,894
Reaction score
51,855
Location
State Hospital
It's based on popularity not statistics. Don't you see the adds? Hey go on and vote for your favorite player, you can vote up to 5 times a day" THAT'S a popularity contest, plain and simple... If it were based solely on statistics and production, many of the regulars wouldn't make it year after year.
 
H

hoops

exited stage left
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
62,171
Reaction score
11,920
Location
richmond va
In terms of popularity contest that’s usually when a guy gets snubbed for his first deserving pro bowl to a bigger name.

seen a lot of that. But again it doesn’t apply with tunsil or minkah. They getting deserved recognition
 
13marino13

13marino13

Bah humbug!
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
18,894
Reaction score
51,855
Location
State Hospital
hoops said:
In terms of popularity contest that’s usually when a guy gets snubbed for his first deserving pro bowl to a bigger name.

seen a lot of that. But again it doesn’t apply with tunsil or minkah. They getting deserved recognition
I agree it doesn't apply to those two their production warrants it and your point about deserving players getting snubbed was exactly my point why I don't give it much credence.
 
