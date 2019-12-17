0 Pro Bowlers For Miami.

This ends Miami's 21-year streak with a defensive player in the Pro Bowl, assuming no one makes it as an alternate. Miami has had at least one representative in the Pro Bowl in all but two of the team's 54-year history before this season. -- Click to expand...

Not really news. I thought the only Dolphin that had a chance was Parker. Unless he goes as an alternate, Miami and the Giants are the only 2 teams with no representatives. I think it’s funny that Tannehill has been named an alternate now with Tennessee when I thought he should have went a few years ago when he had 27/12 but they sent Dalton who had 19/14 instead lol.Hahaha...Also Tunsil and Minkah are going to the pro bowl...Miami better hit with those picksper ESPN: