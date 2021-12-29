 0 Targets For DeVante Parker | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

0 Targets For DeVante Parker

circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,059
Reaction score
30,029
Dolph N.Fan said:
What’s up with that? 0 targets, no catches no yards on 46 snaps.

Was he just shutdown by the Saints?
Click to expand...
he was targeted at least once.

fairly deep pass, well covered on the sideline.

tried to jump for it.

they did a good job shutting him down, they were scheming waddle open on every passing down, once we were up by 10 getting other people involved wasn't a thing i guess.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,960
Reaction score
2,368
Location
Narnia
circumstances said:
he was targeted at least once.

fairly deep pass, well covered on the sideline.

tried to jump for it.

they did a good job shutting him down, they were scheming waddle open on every passing down, once we were up by 10 getting other people involved wasn't a thing i guess.
Click to expand...

Sorry but Devante Parker went missing. To get no catches is poor at best. He's a myth in my opinion. Had one decent season and the odd game. He won't be missed when gone.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,059
Reaction score
30,029
FanMarino said:
Sorry but Devante Parker went missing. To get no catches is poor at best. He's a myth in my opinion. Had one decent season and the odd game. He won't be missed when gone.
Click to expand...
they threw the ball to him one time (i think).

if they needed him to win the game, he'd have gotten more passes his way.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,960
Reaction score
2,368
Location
Narnia
circumstances said:
they threw the ball to him one time (i think).

if they needed him to win the game, he'd have gotten more passes his way.
Click to expand...
Disagree. You cannot keep throwing to Waddle. New Orleans have a very decent Defensive backfield. I'm pretty sure they knew Waddle was a bigger danger than Parker. Waddle still beat them like a drum. Parker did nothing. I expected DVP to at least get a few catches to take the slack off Waddle. He is the #1 WR last time I looked.
 
P

pmj

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2015
Messages
495
Reaction score
116
Omar was saying that DVP was with the medical staff quite a bit before the game. It may be shocking but he could have been nicked up…
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,960
Reaction score
2,368
Location
Narnia
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Wasn't it Parker who knocked down the tipped throw in the endzone? I could be wrong.
Click to expand...
Hes the #1 WR on the depth chart yes? Giving him credit for a knocked down tipped throw is not getting him brownie points in my book. He needs to catch the ball and score. He's doing neither.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,960
Reaction score
2,368
Location
Narnia
pmj said:
Omar was saying that DVP was with the medical staff quite a bit before the game. It may be shocking but he could have been nicked up…
Click to expand...

May be shocking if he was nicked? I'd flip that and actually say I would NOT be shocked if true.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
10,188
Reaction score
19,285
Location
The Left Coast
NO did a good job on Parker. So what he got shut out. Tua and Waddle were rolling, so we didn't miss DVP. Gesicki only caught 3 for 22. Parker will show for the Tenn game.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,999
Reaction score
14,036
FanMarino said:
Hes the #1 WR on the depth chart yes? Giving him credit for a knocked down tipped throw is not getting him brownie points in my book. He needs to catch the ball and score. He's doing neither.
Click to expand...
Not sure why he wasn't targeted. I think he was the target on that pass, but hard to say.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,960
Reaction score
2,368
Location
Narnia
'Deep said:
NO did a good job on Parker. So what he got shut out. Tua and Waddle were rolling and we didn't miss DVP. Gesicki only caught 3 for 22. Parker will show for the Tenn game.
Click to expand...
Parker will show up against the Titans? Based on what? Current form, a probability calculator or a lucky horseshoe you got for Christmas?
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
24,362
Reaction score
19,647
Location
Columbus, OH
'Deep said:
NO did a good job on Parker. So what he got shut out. Tua and Waddle were rolling, so we didn't miss DVP. Gesicki only caught 3 for 22. Parker will show for the Tenn game.
Click to expand...
I agree but it’s also hard to do anything if the QB never looks his way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom