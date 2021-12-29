0 Targets For DeVante Parker

Dolph N.Fan
What’s up with that? 0 targets, no catches no yards on 46 snaps.
He got at least one, but it didn't count, since there was a penalty.
he was targeted at least once.
he was targeted at least once.
fairly deep pass, well covered on the sideline.
tried to jump for it.
they did a good job shutting him down, they were scheming waddle open on every passing down, once we were up by 10 getting other people involved wasn't a thing i guess.
they threw the ball to him one time (i think).
Wasn't it Parker who knocked down the tipped throw in the endzone? I could be wrong.He got at least one, but it didn't count, since there was a penalty.
Disagree. You cannot keep throwing to Waddle. New Orleans have a very decent Defensive backfield. I'm pretty sure they knew Waddle was a bigger danger than Parker. Waddle still beat them like a drum. Parker did nothing. I expected DVP to at least get a few catches to take the slack off Waddle. He is the #1 WR last time I looked.
if they needed him to win the game, he'd have gotten more passes his way.
Hes the #1 WR on the depth chart yes? Giving him credit for a knocked down tipped throw is not getting him brownie points in my book. He needs to catch the ball and score. He's doing neither.
Omar was saying that DVP was with the medical staff quite a bit before the game. It may be shocking but he could have been nicked up…
Not sure why he wasn't targeted. I think he was the target on that pass, but hard to say.
Parker will show up against the Titans? Based on what? Current form, a probability calculator or a lucky horseshoe you got for Christmas?
I agree but it’s also hard to do anything if the QB never looks his way.NO did a good job on Parker. So what he got shut out. Tua and Waddle were rolling, so we didn't miss DVP. Gesicki only caught 3 for 22. Parker will show for the Tenn game.