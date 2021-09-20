Brumdog45 said: Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.



Yep, we looked horrible today in all departments. I'm just glad this board doesn't have its finger on the nuclear button. Click to expand...

At the end of the day, you're right. We're 1-1, and only the next game matters. If we turn up next week, this will quickly be forgotten.I think one of the reasons everyone has gone nuclear is that last season seemed different, and that we'd rounded a corner, but today felt very 'Miami Dolphinsy', and maybe we haven't changed.