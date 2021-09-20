I mean 35-0 home loss is gonna cause a fan board to go nuclear. Add on Tua only played 7 snaps and may be out up to a month. 1-1 doesn’t feel as good now as I said it would a month ago.Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.
Yep, we looked horrible today in all departments. I'm just glad this board doesn't have its finger on the nuclear button.
Tua has to go. Bring in watson.
They might be 1-1 but the offense didn't exactly tear it up in Week 1 even though they pulled out a win with some luck. The bottom line is this team is going nowhere fast if the offense doesn't have a drastic turnaround which is highly unlikely at this point.Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.
That number seems highWe took the field for two games and played 1.
Ya I would say their chances of beating the Bills in Buffalo on Halloween is slim to none with slim walking out the door!These are the teams you need to beat and Miami failed miserably. This loss is really 2 losses because now Buffalo has the tiebreaker and the chance to sweep now.