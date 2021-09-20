 1-1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1-1

Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.

Yep, we looked horrible today in all departments. I'm just glad this board doesn't have its finger on the nuclear button.
 
Brumdog45 said:
Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.

Yep, we looked horrible today in all departments. I'm just glad this board doesn't have its finger on the nuclear button.
I mean 35-0 home loss is gonna cause a fan board to go nuclear. Add on Tua only played 7 snaps and may be out up to a month. 1-1 doesn’t feel as good now as I said it would a month ago.
 
Brumdog45 said:
Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.

Yep, we looked horrible today in all departments. I'm just glad this board doesn't have its finger on the nuclear button.
At the end of the day, you're right. We're 1-1, and only the next game matters. If we turn up next week, this will quickly be forgotten.

I think one of the reasons everyone has gone nuclear is that last season seemed different, and that we'd rounded a corner, but today felt very 'Miami Dolphinsy', and maybe we haven't changed.
 
Brumdog45 said:
Awful big reactions today about giving up the season on a team that has played 2 games and is 1-1.

Yep, we looked horrible today in all departments. I'm just glad this board doesn't have its finger on the nuclear button.
They might be 1-1 but the offense didn't exactly tear it up in Week 1 even though they pulled out a win with some luck. The bottom line is this team is going nowhere fast if the offense doesn't have a drastic turnaround which is highly unlikely at this point.
 
These are the teams you need to beat and Miami failed miserably. This loss is really 2 losses because now Buffalo has the tiebreaker and the chance to sweep now.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
These are the teams you need to beat and Miami failed miserably. This loss is really 2 losses because now Buffalo has the tiebreaker and the chance to sweep now.
Ya I would say their chances of beating the Bills in Buffalo on Halloween is slim to none with slim walking out the door!
 
