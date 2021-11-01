 1 pic 1000 words... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1 pic 1000 words...

This is the average separation in yesterdays game for both teams...

miabuff_sep.png

They actually had to use a wider chart for the Bills because the diff was that big... The darker circle is the league average BTW...
 
The Ghost said:
That tells you everything you need to know about our front 7.
Click to expand...
You know Im starting to think it tells you all you need to know from this coaching staff... Its easy to look at that chart and put it on the players. What that chart tells me? Predictible... This team tendencies have been figured out both on offense and defense and their getting exploited play in play out... Thats what I believe.
 
