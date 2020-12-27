 11-5 seeding | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

11-5 seeding

J

jjjjphin

Rookie
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
44
Reaction score
37
With a win at Buffalo can Miami get a higher seed than 7? I think I read a couple of weeks ago that if Miami is tied at 11-5 with the Colts and the Browns, Miami would be the fifth seed. Does anyone know a more complete analysis. Tied with just one team at 11-5? What about tied with Pittsburg?

My preference would be to be the fifth seed and play Pittsburg. Ok wishful thinking, but I can hope! Having to play Buffalo at home 2 weeks in a row with a potentially rested team does not look encouraging! Plus having our players stranded in that awful place for 2 weeks is cruel and unusual punishment, which is prohibited by the constitution.
 
J

jjjjphin

Rookie
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
44
Reaction score
37
Hey thanks! I almost feel bad about that dig on Buffalo, New York. Then I saw you live in Orlando. I am in Iowa, which can be cruel and usual punishment in January too!
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
3,916
Reaction score
934
Location
Orlando, FL
jjjjphin said:
Hey thanks! I almost feel bad about that dig on Buffalo, New York. Then I saw you live in Orlando. I am in Iowa, which can be cruel and usual punishment in January too!
Click to expand...
No issue. From Buffalo before Army started moving me around. I know the exodus of Buffalo hurt the city a lot. Starting to come back though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom