11/9 - First Attempt at a '21 Mock

I used the TDN simulator for the pick slot. Didn't make any trades (that will come during the offseason).



Roast me!







1 (7) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State - 1-6 went as bad as it could for us with Powell, Rousseau, Chase, Waddle, Surtain all going off the board. However we luck out with the future captain of our defense. Parsons was an edge rusher in HS, and has the ability to play all over the field. He fits with guys like Van Noy and Roberts who can also do a number of things. Hopefully it will cause Baker to step up his play to another level. I see Parsons as a value pick. The other option was Devonta Smith but I can't see us taking the 3rd receiver so high. Better off taking a stud D piece.



1 (21) Najee Harris, RB, Alabama - I have gone back and forth 50 times here between Harris and a falling Kyle Pitts - I even wrote out an entire paragraph for Pitts (I know we have Gesicki, who only has 1 year left on his deal, but I could see Flores envisioning a Gronk/Hernandez combo here and the way Tua throws with rollouts we are going to need multiple tight ends who can play. On top of all of that, Pitts is not your average TE. 6'5 240 and has experience on the outside too.) but with all that being said we cannot pass up on a huge need who also happens to be Tuas best friend (documented in some videos of Najee traveling back to Hawaii with Tua on multiple occasions and their families being close). A 6'2 230LB back with speed that can also catch the ball. Sign me up. We need playmakers and with Etienne off the board we cannot afford to let the backs off the board like we did last year with Dobbins, Taylor, Swift.



2 (39) Jevon Holland, S, Oregon - Was down to Holland, Rondale Moore, or a NT here (there are 3 I like, praying I get one at 53). Moore was really enticing to me but we have a lot of gadget players and I see us adding a veteran receiver to this group instead of another rookie. Holland has experience at nickel, both safety spots and on special teams. He is the exact type of player Flores looks for in the secondary. Bobby McCain's dead cap drops a lot after this season and I could see us beginning to look for an upgrade.



2 (53) Tyler Shelvin, NT, LSU - When I watch our defense, you know what I see brutally missing on run downs? A 6'3 360 lb man who can move. We are missing that big old school nose tackle. Enter Shelvin. He is our Wilfork. Whether it is Shelvin, Jordan Davis (went a couple picks before), or Tedarrell Slaton (a couple rounds later) we need to add one of these giant men onto this team.



3 (84) Patrick Jones II, Edge, Pitt - We already added Parsons to play the middle of the defense, but we need to find a couple more guys to come off the edge. Enter Jones. I think sky is the limit with this kid and we could be a great place for him. I could see him going off the board in the 2nd but this is a steal. Still was tempted to take a WR and likely will soon but We've added a lot to this front 7.



4 (122) Richie Grant, S, UCF - I didn't want to go back to the defense, but this kid is SO good. He is another safety that can play multiple roles. He's one of my favorite players that I've ever seen come through UCF and I had to find a way to fit him in here especially when I saw him drop 20-25 spots lower than he should have.



6 (200) Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA - The pick right before this was Toney from Florida and that is who I was going to take. As a matter of fact, 5 of the last 6 picks before this were WR's who I would have considered. This is a prime spot to use one of those last 2 picks to just ahead of a team for Toney. Instead I took Felton. Gaskin looks like the only RB on the roster that will be back next year so I could very well see us doubling. Felton has experience catching the ball out of the backfield and also has experience playing in the slot. Breakaway and change of pace speed. Reminds me of a lesser Antonio Gibson.



6 (206) Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M - I am projecting that Fitz is going to retire here. We are going to need a backup QB and I think the potential to get one in Mond in the 6th will be tough to pass up on. He is a big, physical player who has shown a ton of improvements under Jimbo this year. I could see him being a great backup for Tua while gaining some potential value to move in a few years.



7 (251) Marlon Williams, WR, UCF - PHYSICAL PHYSICAL PHYSICAL. Doesn't look like your typical WR but plays so physical and catches everything in sight. Reminds me of a shorter Anquan Boldin. Will likely have some serious ST value as a gunner as well. He is currently leading the NCAA in a number of categories and I see him being a higher pick when all is said and done.