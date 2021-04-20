 17th Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

17th Game

How the heck do they determine who the 17th opponent is for a team? For example who would the Dolphins play? We ended up with KC.
 
We got the giants this year. They improved quite a bit so won't be an easy one! Chiefs? Wow you got screwed haha but it's based on where the team finished in division on a rotational basis yr to yr
 
IDK man. With the parody in the NFL today we have enough issues getting all winning teams into the playoffs as it is, now add an odd number of games, yup 8-9 is getting in almost every year I bet.
 
it's east vs east and west vs west and so on and you play against the team that finished in the same post you finished in the standings
 
17th game will always be AFC Vs NFC and it is on a rotational schedule sort of how like the AFC/NFC matchups are normally figured. Miami this year will play the entire NFC South and the 17th game is against the NFC East. The NFC East opponent is based on previous year finish (Dolphins host the Giants as both teams finished 2nd in their divisions in 2020) Next year Miami will play the entire NFC North and the 17th game will be against the NFC West.

In 2021 all of the AFC teams will be the home team for the 17th game, in 2022 all the NFC teams will be the home team. It will rotate back and forth each year.
 
Almost every year there is a team that goes from worst to first in their division.

Having 3 games now in which teams that finished at the bottom of their division, will play 3 teams that also finished at the bottom of their division, while teams that won their division will play against 3 teams that won their division will most likely keep that trend going.
 
