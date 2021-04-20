GBpackers10 said: How the heck do they determine who the 17th opponent is for a team? For example who would the Dolphins play? We ended up with KC. Click to expand...

17th game will always be AFC Vs NFC and it is on a rotational schedule sort of how like the AFC/NFC matchups are normally figured. Miami this year will play the entire NFC South and the 17th game is against the NFC East. The NFC East opponent is based on previous year finish (Dolphins host the Giants as both teams finished 2nd in their divisions in 2020) Next year Miami will play the entire NFC North and the 17th game will be against the NFC West.In 2021 all of the AFC teams will be the home team for the 17th game, in 2022 all the NFC teams will be the home team. It will rotate back and forth each year.