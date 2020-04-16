1st & 2nd Rd Needs

G

go22phins22

Jan 16, 2019
3
1
44
Southern California
Seems pretty clear Miami needs to come away with a QB, OT, RB, Safety/DB, and either another OL or a WR with their 1st 5 picks unless they use one to trade up. Ideal picks would be in not exact order:

QB - Tua
OT - Thomas (probably need to trade up)
RB - Swift - if have to wait til 2nd or 3rd then Dobbins, Taylor and the LSU kid followed by Akers
Safety/DB - Delpit or DB that falls
OL - Ruiz but he will probably go too early. Cush would be solid but again probably too early. Jones and Niang are interesting OT's with good size. Jones would have to be at 26 or earlier if they couldn't get Thomas.
WR - love Donovan Peoples Jones for value in late 2nd or 3rd.

This would be ideal list and i know not all will fall into their draft slots.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
988
676
Checklist drafting is the surest way to make mistakes.

You do not HAVE to address your needs in descending order in the Draft.

You also do not have too complete the rebuild in one off season.The Fins will have Cap space next year and two 1's and two 2's in the Draft.

Collect as many quality players as you can. if you miss a need or two you can address them next year.

They should not be trying to build the very best team for next season, they should be trying to build the very best team for the next decade.
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Jan 9, 2019
1,176
1,822
41
UK
Reasonable to assume that we would target QB, OL, S and RB with our first five picks, assuming the right players are available in those groups.
 
AJ Duhe

AJ Duhe

Dec 7, 2004
1,097
511
I think best value in first round is QB at #5, OT at #18 (if one of Bechton, Wirfs, Willis, or Jones are available), and interior OL at #26 (if Ruiz or Cushenberry are available). The only thing that changes my mind is if one of the top WR drops to #18 (Jeudy, Lamb, Ruggs). I think we might grab S later than people think. Flores knows what he wants at that position, and should be able to unearth a gem in round 4 or later.
 
