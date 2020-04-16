1st & 2nd Rd Needs

Seems pretty clear Miami needs to come away with a QB, OT, RB, Safety/DB, and either another OL or a WR with their 1st 5 picks unless they use one to trade up. Ideal picks would be in not exact order:



QB - Tua

OT - Thomas (probably need to trade up)

RB - Swift - if have to wait til 2nd or 3rd then Dobbins, Taylor and the LSU kid followed by Akers

Safety/DB - Delpit or DB that falls

OL - Ruiz but he will probably go too early. Cush would be solid but again probably too early. Jones and Niang are interesting OT's with good size. Jones would have to be at 26 or earlier if they couldn't get Thomas.

WR - love Donovan Peoples Jones for value in late 2nd or 3rd.



This would be ideal list and i know not all will fall into their draft slots.