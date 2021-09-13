 1st offensive drive of the season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1st offensive drive of the season

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,973
Reaction score
10,998
Location
West Palm Beach
Everyone’s talking about the bad, I’m going to talk about the good. The first offensive drive of the season which was flawless mind you and ended with a touchdown. It was probably one of the best opening drives I’ve seen from the Dolphins in awhile. What I find messed up is it’s overlooked by everyone including the media and people only focus on the negatives.

Can’t wait to see what Fuller brings to this offense. Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Grant speed demons and Parker, Williams, and Hollins will bring that big bodied toughness along with Gesicki and the rest of the TEs. I’m excited to see how this offense turns out throughout the season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom