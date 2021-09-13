1st offensive drive of the season

Everyone’s talking about the bad, I’m going to talk about the good. The first offensive drive of the season which was flawless mind you and ended with a touchdown. It was probably one of the best opening drives I’ve seen from the Dolphins in awhile. What I find messed up is it’s overlooked by everyone including the media and people only focus on the negatives.



Can’t wait to see what Fuller brings to this offense. Fuller, Waddle, Wilson, Grant speed demons and Parker, Williams, and Hollins will bring that big bodied toughness along with Gesicki and the rest of the TEs. I’m excited to see how this offense turns out throughout the season.