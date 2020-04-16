1st RD QB Busts - Decade Review

As we approach this important decision , thought be interesting to review 1st Rd QBs.

Im looking at 11-12 outright poor 1st Rd QB picks last 10 years.



I found no real correlation between success/ failure and coaching, system or injury- rather for most part they just were NOT good enough.



Tebow, Locker, Gabbert, Ponder, Weeden, Manuel, Bortles, Manziel, Lynch, Trubisky, Rosen. Some TBDs or debatable (Mariota, RG3, Bradford, Haskins, 2018 class).



The only QBs whose career affected by injury IMO were Bradford &RG3.

On draft day- I don’t think you can veer from the talent- Tua’s career might be injury derailed but there’s a likelier chance that the other guy you pick just doesn’t have IT.