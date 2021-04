I like Waddle, but don't think we got value. There was a big drop off after Chase at #5 to Waddle at #6, IMHO. But I love the Jaelan Philips pick. In fact, that was my prediction for the #18 pick because he fits us so perfectly and is the best edge in this draft. Considering my other man-crush defender, Zen Collins, was gone, this was the real play and we made it. Gambling on greatness ... I like it!