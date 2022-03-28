 2 moves the dolphins still need to make (warning - terrible article) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2 moves the dolphins still need to make (warning - terrible article)

Travis34 said:
Just scrolled across this gem

clutchpoints.com

2 Moves The Dolphins Still Must Make To Complete Their Roster In 2022

The Miami Dolphins have suddenly transformed into a legitimate playoff contender in what has been a very productive offseason.
clutchpoints.com


Apparently OBJ and Stephon Gilmore would really complete this team… clueless article
They are just "piling on" to the Dolphins good free agency period to make themselves look knowledgeable and providing direction for our front office.

As if our FO needs any of their directions - LOL
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,354
Reaction score
20,999
That's pretty funny.

Thanks for sharing (remember to send this to the locker tomorrow).
 
