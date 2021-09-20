2 OC Scheme Not Working!

The play calling is horrible and the reason why we suckThis 2 OC thing is hot garbage. Pass and Run OC? Seriously... We average 20+ points the first 3 weeks in 2020. Coach Flo needs correct this *$*)%(
Should have just hired Dorsey, but the blame doesn’t fall on them. If our receiver didn’t fumble or knew how to catch we would be ok. Also having micro milliseconds to get plays off before the whole defense is in the backfield kinda slows things down. With these teams blitzing we should be utilizing more screens.
Yeah, this is on coach Flo.. if you can't score in 4 quarters with the weapons we have. This is NFL, no excuse coach! fix this garbageWe would have been better off if we hired Dorsey. I agree that the 2 OC thing is ****! I said it was **** in the beginning.
It’s so we don’t know who to blame. Just blame it on the StudGod.Yeah we have to OC's, that's like having two starting QBs which really means we don't have one. Which one should be fired? Both?
We have two OC's, and when necessary we use 2 QBs. I'm just waiting for the inevitable 2 HC system Flores will implement halfway through the season.