2 OC Scheme Not Working!

mmikel30

mmikel30

bat203 said:
This 2 OC thing is hot garbage. Pass and Run OC? Seriously... We average 20+ points the first 3 weeks in 2020. Coach Flo needs correct this *$*)%(
The play calling is horrible and the reason why we suck
 
J

JRoX239

Should have just hired Dorsey, but the blame doesn’t fall on them. If our receiver didn’t fumble or knew how to catch we would be ok. Also having micro milliseconds to get plays off before the whole defense is in the backfield kinda slows things down. With these teams blitzing we should be utilizing more screens.
 
D

Dolphins81

JRoX239 said:
Should have just hired Dorsey, but the blame doesn’t fall on them. If our receiver didn’t fumble or knew how to catch we would be ok. Also having micro milliseconds to get plays off before the whole defense is in the backfield kinda slows things down. With these teams blitzing we should be utilizing more screens.
We would have been better off if we hired Dorsey. I agree that the 2 OC thing is ****! I said it was **** in the beginning.
 
bat203

bat203

Dolphins81 said:
We would have been better off if we hired Dorsey. I agree that the 2 OC thing is ****! I said it was **** in the beginning.
Yeah, this is on coach Flo.. if you can't score in 4 quarters with the weapons we have. This is NFL, no excuse coach! fix this garbage
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
We have two OC's, and when necessary we use 2 QBs. I'm just waiting for the inevitable 2 HC system Flores will implement halfway through the season.
 
bat203

bat203

superphin said:
We have two OC's, and when necessary we use 2 QBs. I'm just waiting for the inevitable 2 HC system Flores will implement halfway through the season.
Very Funny Reaction GIF
 
