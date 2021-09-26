 2 OCs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2 OCs

tay0365

tay0365

First off, not 100% sure if it can work, but I noticed they have one OC in the booth, the other on the sidelines...That is brilliant, getting best of both worlds.

Being able to see the field better, while interacting with players. If one or both OCs get better, this could be a trend yet to come.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

All indications are that Godsey is the play caller just like Belichick identified heading into week 1.
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

That last play call just destroyed your theory! There was nothing brilliant about that play.
 
R

risskybzns

You can’t win in the NFL if you’re not gonna throw the ball more than 5 yards downfield . They’re winning 14-5 it’s not gonna last if they’re going run to the middle of the line and then try and throw on third down with that office of line and think you will surprise the Raiders this is really terrible play calling
 
