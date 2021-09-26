tay0365
First off, not 100% sure if it can work, but I noticed they have one OC in the booth, the other on the sidelines...That is brilliant, getting best of both worlds.
Being able to see the field better, while interacting with players. If one or both OCs get better, this could be a trend yet to come.
