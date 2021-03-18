2 or 3 FA available interesting IMO

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,223
- Reaction score
- 111
- Age
- 51
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,
IMO our FO wait 2 or 3 days before the price is lower......and that's a good idea, because 2 or 3 interesting names will be available IMO.
Denzel perryman LB
Erick Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp OL
Chris Carson or Fournette RB
For WR I think if Golladay lower is price we could be interested but with the very solid Draft WR class no need to panic and I think Creed Humphrey is in our target too.
The only worries for me is the DE-OLB pass rusher.....we don't seems very agressive on this position on FA available, and for me the draft is poor on this position.
Opinions
PS : sorry if many of my FA names are signed since yesterday but here in France, with the jet lag, my listing is not always updated the morning
IMO our FO wait 2 or 3 days before the price is lower......and that's a good idea, because 2 or 3 interesting names will be available IMO.
Denzel perryman LB
Erick Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp OL
Chris Carson or Fournette RB
For WR I think if Golladay lower is price we could be interested but with the very solid Draft WR class no need to panic and I think Creed Humphrey is in our target too.
The only worries for me is the DE-OLB pass rusher.....we don't seems very agressive on this position on FA available, and for me the draft is poor on this position.
Opinions
PS : sorry if many of my FA names are signed since yesterday but here in France, with the jet lag, my listing is not always updated the morning