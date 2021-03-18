2 or 3 FA available interesting IMO

Hello,



IMO our FO wait 2 or 3 days before the price is lower......and that's a good idea, because 2 or 3 interesting names will be available IMO.



Denzel perryman LB

Erick Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp OL

Chris Carson or Fournette RB



For WR I think if Golladay lower is price we could be interested but with the very solid Draft WR class no need to panic and I think Creed Humphrey is in our target too.



The only worries for me is the DE-OLB pass rusher.....we don't seems very agressive on this position on FA available, and for me the draft is poor on this position.



Opinions



PS : sorry if many of my FA names are signed since yesterday but here in France, with the jet lag, my listing is not always updated the morning