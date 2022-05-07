 2 Players this article suggests we sign | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2 Players this article suggests we sign

I would not mind either of these players who would both give us depth and competition if the year and term was good. I know both have been discussed lots and I have wavered over one but have always wanted the other and have also thought and been convinced to maybe save what cap space we have for next year. I think my final stance, may come from boredom at this point of the offseason, would be to sign both and keep adding to the roster before game 1 to give us more depth for the entire season....get both for a combined 10 million and I'd be ecstatic!

10 free agent signings that make sense after the 2022 NFL Draft | NFL Draft | PFF

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft has wrapped, NFL teams can return to the free-agent market to address positions and needs they weren't able to fix in the draft.
I actually think the front office believes in Deiter. But depth at center could be an issue.

Clowney would be interesting as well.
 
