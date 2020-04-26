20 more teams starting virtual offseason programs on Monday

This is going to be interesting to see how they do a virtual offseason training program..........


Last Monday, NFL teams were permitted to launch virtual offseason training programs. This Monday, twenty more teams will be doing so.

Per a league source, these teams will launch stay-at-home sessions on April 27: The Cardinals, Ravens, Bengals, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, Dolphins, Vikings, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Titans.

Of those, the Ravens, Dolphins, Eagles, and Buccaneers will have virtual workouts. The other 12 will not.

The Bills, Colts, and Patriots launched virtual training programs with workouts last week. All teams were permitted to commence virtual training on April 20.

The NFL has allowed all teams to conduct a three-week virtual offseason training program. The actual offseason training program has not been canceled, but with all facilities closed due to the fact that most states in which NFL teams do business have stay at home orders, actual offseason programs are unlikely — unless all states with NFL teams open for business before the middle of June.


ProFootballTalk: 20 more teams starting virtual offseason programs on Monday
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...tarting-virtual-offseason-programs-on-monday/
 
I would be happy to see some specifics of what we are doing if you should come across any in your interwebz travels.

Thanks for posting.
 
Mach2 said:
I would be happy to see some specifics of what we are doing if you should come across amy in your interwebz travels.

Thanks for posting.
I’d like to know myself. If you or anyone else finds any other info on this it’d be appreciated, I’ll also keep my eyes out for any new info as well.
 
