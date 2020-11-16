2000 vs 2020 Defense

Dolfan Dave said: Starting to see a lot of similarities between the two.



We have the cornerstone corners... Surtain/Madison vs Howard/Jones



The defensive line is the strength Taylor, Armstrong, Bowens, Gardner vs Ogbah, Lawson, Wilkins, Sieler, Davis



This defense is modeled more after the old Killer B defense of the 80's with a number of Patriot concepts mixed in for good measure. Whether it achieves that lofty goal of being either the Pats or Killer B D is still a work in progress.The JJ defense was as simple as it was effective 4-3 speed rush with stacked backers, this is quite different.