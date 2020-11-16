2000 vs 2020 Defense

D

Dolfan Dave

Second String
Joined
Oct 13, 2009
Messages
1,284
Reaction score
193
Age
35
Location
Pt. Pleasant, NJ
Starting to see a lot of similarities between the two.

We have the cornerstone corners... Surtain/Madison vs Howard/Jones

The defensive line is the strength Taylor, Armstrong, Bowens, Gardner vs Ogbah, Lawson, Wilkins, Sieler, Davis

Starting to trend in the right direction
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
952
Reaction score
479
Dolfan Dave said:
Starting to see a lot of similarities between the two.

We have the cornerstone corners... Surtain/Madison vs Howard/Jones

The defensive line is the strength Taylor, Armstrong, Bowens, Gardner vs Ogbah, Lawson, Wilkins, Sieler, Davis

Starting to trend in the right direction
This defense is modeled more after the old Killer B defense of the 80's with a number of Patriot concepts mixed in for good measure. Whether it achieves that lofty goal of being either the Pats or Killer B D is still a work in progress.

The JJ defense was as simple as it was effective 4-3 speed rush with stacked backers, this is quite different.
 
