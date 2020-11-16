2000 vs 2020 Defense

Dolfan Dave
Starting to see a lot of similarities between the two.
We have the cornerstone corners... Surtain/Madison vs Howard/Jones
The defensive line is the strength Taylor, Armstrong, Bowens, Gardner vs Ogbah, Lawson, Wilkins, Sieler, Davis
Starting to trend in the right direction
