2016 Elite 11 with Tua and Trent Dilfer as the coach

Apologies if this has already been posted but I stumbled across this on YouTube and had to share. This young man really is something special as a person first and foremost as well as a player.
Also saw in another video where Dilfer said whoever drafts Tua will be Dilfer's new favorite team. Seems these two will be linked together for many years.
