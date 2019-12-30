2019 Playoff QBs

I know I might be wasting my time trying to talk to the “fans” upset that our first year coaching staff won 5 games with the least talented roster in the NFL, but here is some food for thought.



The 2019 Playoffs feature 0 QBs taken with the 1st overall pick. One step further, they feature 0 QBs who were the first signal caller taken in their draft. The NFC has 4 starting QBs who were taken in the 2nd round or later and the AFC has 1. The Playoffs feature the 2017 MVP Tom Brady (R:6 P:199), the 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes (R:1 P:10) and the 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson (R:1 P:32). Yea, LJ hasn’t won yet, but leading the Ravens to the 1 seed, breaking Vick’s QB rushing record and the team breaking the rush yard record set in the 70s pretty much locks him in.



The simple truth is the NFL draft has never been about where you pick; the only thing that matters is who you pick when your team is on the clock. There is a reason why the Lions and Browns picked 1st overall for years and still suck.



I have one final note. The 2019 Miami Dolphins went into Foxborough in December and knocked the New England Patriots out of a 1st round bye for the first time in 10 years. What a way to end a decade of mediocrity with a bang. Here’s hoping to a new future for the team in the next decade.



Hope you all have a happy and safe New Years. #PhinsUp