2019 VS 2021: Where Miami is With Talent

Its hard to say where Miami is at, talent wise. The one thing, these last 2 seasons have proven, is how Flores has taken chicken liver and made chicken soup out of it. In year one, he went 5-4 in the final nine games, with a roster, filled with street F/A's. In year two, he changed out many of the coaches and began jettisoning off most of those street F/A. Then drafted several players, who weren't well received by the fan base in Davis, Iggy and Hunt and somehow got Davis and Hunt to perform at an exceptable level.



Im not sure its about the talent, but more about the coach who's leading that talent on Sunday Afternoons.



Like Feverdream said above, you need 30 jags to form a team. The others, IMO need to be consistent to win. If everyone is on the same page and performing at a solid level, you can win.



I want to believe they've drafted and signed the right players. It be nice to see Miami, uncover a true gem of a player. On paper it looks like they've gotten more solid across the board. But as we all know, they need to play consistently and make plays. If they do that, there's no looking back. The talent will rise to the top.



Like anything else, time will dictate how much better the talent is. Because in time those who rise, stay. The more who rise, the better the talent.