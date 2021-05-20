2019 VS 2021: Where Miami is With Talent

Dolph N.Fan
Just a quick comparison of where Miami was 2019 with talent vs now. Below is a chart comparing how many draft picks from rounds 1-3 Miami had on each roster.
2019 (Final Roster)
Josh Rosen QB (RD 1)
DeVante Parker WR (RD 1)
Mike Gesicki TE (RD 2)
Clive Walford TE (RD 3)
Michael Dieter OL (RD 3)
Taco Charlton DE (RD 1)
John Jenkins DT (RD 3)
Christian Wilkins DE (RD 1)
Jerome Baker LB (RD 3)
Charles Harris DE (RD 1)
Eric Rowe DB (RD 2)
Xavien Howard CB (RD 2)
Raekwon McMillan LB (RD 2)
Cordrea Tankersley CB (RD 3)
2021 (Current Roster)
DeVante Parker WR (RD 1)
Mike Gesicki TE (RD 2)
Michael Dieter OL (RD 3)
Christian Wilkins DE (RD 1)
Jerome Baker LB (RD 3)
Eric Rowe DB (RD 2)
Xavien Howard CB (RD 2)
Raekwon McMillan LB (RD 2)
Jacoby Brissett QB (RD 3)
Tua Tagovailoa QB (RD 1)
Lynn Bowden Jr WR (RD 3)
Will Fuller V WR (RD 1)
Jaylen Waddle WR (RD 1)
Hunter Long TE (RD 3)
Adam Shaheen (RD 2)
DJ Fluker OL (RD 1)
Liam Eichenberg OL (RD 2)
Robert Hunt OL (RD 2)
Emmanuel Ogbah (RD 2)
Jaelan Philips (RD 1)
Raekwon Davis (RD 2)
Benardrick Mckinney (RD 2)
Duke Riley LB (RD 3)
Noah Igbinoghene CB (RD 1)
Byron Jones CB (RD 1)
Jevon Holland DB (RD 2)
Brandon Jones DB (RD 3)
Now I know draft pick status doesn't always equate to the level of expected success as you can see from 2019's roster. But this time next year you could be looking at a very stacked team. I've said before in other threads this will be a year will Miami will actually have difficult cuts to make to get to 53 compared to the last 5 seasons where all the cuts were pretty simple and predictable.
