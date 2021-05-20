 2019 VS 2021: Where Miami is With Talent | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2019 VS 2021: Where Miami is With Talent

Just a quick comparison of where Miami was 2019 with talent vs now. Below is a chart comparing how many draft picks from rounds 1-3 Miami had on each roster.

2019 (Final Roster)

Josh Rosen QB (RD 1)
DeVante Parker WR (RD 1)
Mike Gesicki TE (RD 2)
Clive Walford TE (RD 3)
Michael Dieter OL (RD 3)
Taco Charlton DE (RD 1)
John Jenkins DT (RD 3)
Christian Wilkins DE (RD 1)
Jerome Baker LB (RD 3)
Charles Harris DE (RD 1)
Eric Rowe DB (RD 2)
Xavien Howard CB (RD 2)
Raekwon McMillan LB (RD 2)
Cordrea Tankersley CB (RD 3)

2021 (Current Roster)

DeVante Parker WR (RD 1)
Mike Gesicki TE (RD 2)
Michael Dieter OL (RD 3)
Christian Wilkins DE (RD 1)
Jerome Baker LB (RD 3)
Eric Rowe DB (RD 2)
Xavien Howard CB (RD 2)
Raekwon McMillan LB (RD 2)
Jacoby Brissett QB (RD 3)
Tua Tagovailoa QB (RD 1)
Lynn Bowden Jr WR (RD 3)
Will Fuller V WR (RD 1)
Jaylen Waddle WR (RD 1)
Hunter Long TE (RD 3)
Adam Shaheen (RD 2)
DJ Fluker OL (RD 1)
Liam Eichenberg OL (RD 2)
Robert Hunt OL (RD 2)
Emmanuel Ogbah (RD 2)
Jaelan Philips (RD 1)
Raekwon Davis (RD 2)
Benardrick Mckinney (RD 2)
Duke Riley LB (RD 3)
Noah Igbinoghene CB (RD 1)
Byron Jones CB (RD 1)
Jevon Holland DB (RD 2)
Brandon Jones DB (RD 3)


Now I know draft pick status doesn't always equate to the level of expected success as you can see from 2019's roster. But this time next year you could be looking at a very stacked team. I've said before in other threads this will be a year will Miami will actually have difficult cuts to make to get to 53 compared to the last 5 seasons where all the cuts were pretty simple and predictable.
 
2019 (Final Roster) - REMOVING THE GUYS FROM THIS LIST THAT WERE NOT BIG CONTRIBUTORS, WE ARE LEFT WITH….
  1. DeVante Parker WR (RD 1)
  2. Mike Gesicki TE (RD 2)
  3. Michael Dieter OL (RD 3)
  4. John Jenkins DT (RD 3)
  5. Christian Wilkins DE (RD 1)
  6. Jerome Baker LB (RD 3)
  7. Eric Rowe DB (RD 2)
  8. Xavien Howard CB (RD 2)
Crazy thin….
 
Compared to 2019 we are substantially better, but all boils down to Tua for us to be a 10. If he plays Elite we can be a SB contender. If he’s average, we will contend for a wildcard spot like last year. With him as an unknow right now we are no higher than a 7.
 
I agree
 
High round 'busts' seem to settle into jag roles much of the time... and you need 30 jags on any roster.

Give me a so-called bust over a mid round failure almost every time.

Many of these 'busts' go on to play in the NFL for a decade or longer.
 
I counted 3 1st round busts on that 2019 team.
Rosen,Taco and Harris. Two were not drafted by us.
This year I count 0 1st round busts.
 
Its hard to say where Miami is at, talent wise. The one thing, these last 2 seasons have proven, is how Flores has taken chicken liver and made chicken soup out of it. In year one, he went 5-4 in the final nine games, with a roster, filled with street F/A's. In year two, he changed out many of the coaches and began jettisoning off most of those street F/A. Then drafted several players, who weren't well received by the fan base in Davis, Iggy and Hunt and somehow got Davis and Hunt to perform at an exceptable level.

Im not sure its about the talent, but more about the coach who's leading that talent on Sunday Afternoons.

Like Feverdream said above, you need 30 jags to form a team. The others, IMO need to be consistent to win. If everyone is on the same page and performing at a solid level, you can win.

I want to believe they've drafted and signed the right players. It be nice to see Miami, uncover a true gem of a player. On paper it looks like they've gotten more solid across the board. But as we all know, they need to play consistently and make plays. If they do that, there's no looking back. The talent will rise to the top.

Like anything else, time will dictate how much better the talent is. Because in time those who rise, stay. The more who rise, the better the talent.
 
