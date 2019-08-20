2019 West Virginia Mountaineer Football***

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
As we turn the page and bid farewell to the comb-over ...
We welcome Coach Brown from Troy
Go get 'em, Coach!
LET'S GOOOOOOO ...
MOUNTAINEERS!!!!!!!!!
Read more: https://wvusports.com/news/2019/1/5/brown-named-wvus-35th-football-coach.aspxMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown, one of six FBS coaches to win 10 or more games in each of the last three years, has been named West Virginia University's 35th head football coach ...
Brown has spent the last four years as the head coach at Troy University, compiling a 35-16 record, including 3-0 in bowl games. The Trojans posted a 31-8 record (.795) over the past three seasons, tying for the highest winning percentage nationally among non-Power 5 schools. Troy has won 17 of its last 20 games and 22 of its last 26. After directing the Trojans to the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship, Brown was honored as the league's coach of the year ...
During his highly successful tenure at Troy, Brown's signature wins included a 24-21 victory in 2017 at then-No. 22 ranked LSU in Baton Rouge, which snapped the Tigers' 49-game non-conference home winning streak and a 24-19 win at Nebraska on Sept. 15, 2018. Also impressive was his team's narrow 30-24 loss at eventual 2016 national champion Clemson.
