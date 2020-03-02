2020 draft-eligible QBs you KNOW are better than Josh Rosen

ChitownPhins28
Thread title is a bit overstated, but let's change 'KNOW' into Strongly Believe.
Based on what we've seen, I've got 2 guys, both of whom will likely be gone when we draft or will basically wreck our draft to move up and draft at 1-3. Burrow and Tua.
Outside of that, I feel NO Certainty that any of these other guys will definitely be better than Josh Rosen. Which of them are better athletes? Hurts? Which of them have a better arm? Anyone?
The knocks on Herbert are nearly identical to the knocks on Rosen.
Unless Tua falls in our lap at 5, I'm looking at another position with our #5 pick. We showed that we couldn't get within sniffing distance of he QB on defense 95% of the time. We also had a Horrible running game. Those are Much bigger needs for us than QB and outside of Burrow and Tua, I don't see anything close to a 'franchise QB' here with the other guys and anyone outside these 2 will be just a ridiculous reach.
.02
