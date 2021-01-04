2020 Draft Grade- After Year 1

RMLogic
Most analysts gave the Fins an A or A- after the 2020 draft. After a year of playing lets analyze how those picks played out and regrade.
1- Tua D+ : obviously it was disappointing how he played for a top 5 pick. Weak arm strength, looked small in the pocket and the pick looks bad considering how much better Herbert played. Hopefully with better skill players he can develop.
1- Jackson B- : played pretty good at times, then had a couple of poor games.
1- Iggy F : just an inexcusable horrendous pick. Team needed a RB and passed on Edwards-Helaire, Taylor and Dobbins.
2- Hunt C+ : showed promise, will get better.
2- Davis B+ : best pick they made in the draft. Provided good run support, should be aforce with work.
3- Jones C : showed decent promise, can be solid player.
4- Kindley B : 2nd best pick. Building block for good OLine
5-Strowbridge C : shows some potential, decent mid round flyer.
5- Weaver F ; not going to hit every pick.
7- Perry B : good pick for a guy that some skill and great character.
So after year 1- overall grade would be a C+.
Not bad but below what most expected. If they would have taken 1 of the 3 stud RBs this grade would be a B.
