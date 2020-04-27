2020 Draft

Grade the following (players were there- could have been draft):
5- T. Tua (QB)
18- C. Ruiz (C)
30- X. McKinney (S)
39- R. Hunt (OT/OG)
56- D. Mims (WR)
70- J. Jones (OT)
111- T. Dye (ILB)
153- M. Breida (RB) Trade
154- J. Strowbridge (DE)
164- C. Weaver (DE)
 
Yes, even though I wanted a RB in there I like this draft better. But I have to admit I saw Ruiz as being there at 26. 18 was a no mans land for us.
 
