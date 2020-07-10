2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Isaiah Ford Isaiah Ford has a good chance to make the final 53 man roster from the start. Isaiah Ford may be the last receiver on the depth chart going into 2020. What...

Wondering if he makes the roster this year? He showed up a lot more toward the end of last season. Ford was crucial in some drives against NE keeping us in that game, moving the chains. While not the fastest guy, good route running and height. He even earned some praise by Belichick, although we know how Bill likes to throw up smoke screens in his pressers. Prior to the game Bill praised him, did not mention DeVante. While Devante was crucial that game, it was Ford who helped push the dagger in on the last drive.