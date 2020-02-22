2020 Mock Draft

I know that mock drafts are useless until after the combine and free agency. However, I am bored on a bad weather day here in Nova Scotia, so I decided to throw this out and see who would support and reject a draft like this.



1-5. Justin Herbert - QB - Oregon. --- Tua is the better prospect. However, I think the Lions will trade with some other team and let them have Tua.

1-18. Josh Jones - OT - Houston --- Thomas, Wills, Wirfs and Becton will all be gone by pick #18. So, for me, it's between Jones and Jackson of USC. Although Jackson has the higher ceiling and is the better long - term play, I think Miami takes Jones as he is the closest to starting week #1.

1-26. Solomon Kindley - G - Georgia --- Kindley is not a 1st round pick. However, I don't think there are 32 prospects worthy of a 1st round grade. Also, with us needing a whole new line and the salaries of o-line players rising drastically, I think it's vital to have 2 of our linemen on cheaper rookie contracts.

2-26. Cameron Dantzler - CB - Ole Miss --- He could be gone by this point but i prefer his size over Gladney, his character over Arnette and his tackling over Henderson.

2-56. Antoine Winfield Jr - S - Minnesota --- Him and footballs go together like magnets and steel. Also, not afraid to tackle.

3-70. Alton Robinson - Edge - Syracuse --- This is a big overdraft but the kid had a good week at his all star game, so his stock is rising. The combine is set up to showcase his skills, which will raise him into the top 100. Our next pick is currently at #142 and I haven't addressed the position yet.

4-142. A.J. Dillon - RB - Boston College --- He is our version of LeGarrette Blount. Ten touchdowns on the season. Seven of them coming within 3 yards of the end zone. Short 3rd and 4th downs should now be convertible.

5-153. Matt Peart - OT - U Conn --- Has the upside to go higher, but most of what I have read has indicated his stock is starting to slip. A good combine does wonders for his stock. Could we not coach him up to be our swing tackle?

5-162. Matt Hennessy - C - Temple --- I think this guy is very underrated and he could be gone by this pick.

5-173. Kenny Willekes - Edge - Michigan State --- I want to double dip at this position. His stock is in free fall right now. Has a non - stop motor, which should allow him to make the team as a special teams demon.

6-185. Benny LeMay - RB - Charlotte --- When I sketch these picks out on paper, It's usually James Robinson from Illinois State that I pencil in with this pick. However, I am interested in getting some feedback on this player, so I thought I would put him in here this time.

6-197. Quintez Cephus - WR - Wisconsin --- This guy had a good bowl game and all star game. Does anybody know if he returns punts and kickoffs as Grant is hurt a lot.

7-246. Dane Jackson - CB - Pittsburgh --- Depth pick who played special teams in college.

7-250. Carlos Davis - DT - Nebraska --- Could be a rotational piece for our D-Line. Outstanding character. Also played this season as a graduate player.



So there you go, some red meat for Dolphin fans.