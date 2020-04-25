Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
2020 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams | College Football and NFL Draft | PFF
PFF hands out draft grades for all 32 teams after the 2020 NFL Draft.
www.pff.com
Good evening brothers. I know it takes a couple of years to really grade and define this weekends draft. Here is one that I found and there are others out there.
Day 3: Miami had some reaches on Day 2 but got incredible value on Day 3 with Curtis Weaver, who was the 26th-best prospect on the PFF Big Board and EDGE3. Weaver had great production in the past two years, posting pass-rushing grades above 92.0 in each and combining to form a win rate that was three percentage points higher than any edge rusher. Weaver may lack burst, but his elite power and bend make up for that. The Dolphins got a first-round talent in the fifth round.
Draft Grade: A-
