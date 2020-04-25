2020 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,585
Reaction score
19,897
Age
56
Location
So Cal
www.pff.com

2020 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams | College Football and NFL Draft | PFF

PFF hands out draft grades for all 32 teams after the 2020 NFL Draft.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Good evening brothers. I know it takes a couple of years to really grade and define this weekends draft. Here is one that I found and there are others out there.

Day 3: Miami had some reaches on Day 2 but got incredible value on Day 3 with Curtis Weaver, who was the 26th-best prospect on the PFF Big Board and EDGE3. Weaver had great production in the past two years, posting pass-rushing grades above 92.0 in each and combining to form a win rate that was three percentage points higher than any edge rusher. Weaver may lack burst, but his elite power and bend make up for that. The Dolphins got a first-round talent in the fifth round.

Draft Grade: A-
 
Last edited:
where's th'fish

where's th'fish

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
2,337
Reaction score
479
On Weaver, PFF liked him, Slimm liked him, and even the analytics of FO liked him:

Curtis Weaver is SackSEER's pick for the most underrated edge rusher in this year's draft. Indeed, even taking into account -- as SackSEER does -- that K'Lavon Chaisson will likely be a first-round pick and that Weaver will likely only be a third-round pick, SackSEER still thinks the two have very similar chances of NFL success.

SackSEER likes Weaver's production. Weaver recorded an eye-popping 34.0 sacks in just three seasons with the Broncos. Weaver also intercepted two passes and knocked down six others, giving him an above-average passes defensed rate.

Weaver's weakness is his combine performance. Weaver did not run the 40-yard dash, but he did perform the jumps, recording a 32.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-8 broad jump. Those are slightly below average "explosion" numbers for a drafted edge rusher. However, Weaver did make up for his mediocre explosion by recording a 7.00-second three-cone time, which is better than average.

Certainly, a player who puts up big numbers at a Division II FCS school should not be taken as seriously as a player who puts up the same numbers at Florida State, but the difference between a program like Boise State and a program like Clemson has not been significant historically. NFL decision-makers have generally not spent high picks on edge rushers from smaller programs unless they have outstanding workouts. This is often a mistake, because there are plenty of examples of highly productive players from small programs who excelled in the NFL despite average workouts, such as Robert Mathis and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.

Aside from Weaver, there are not many other intriguing edge rusher prospects in the third round or later. Accordingly, if Weaver is on the board in the third round, a smart team in need of a stronger pass rush should strongly consider him.
Click to expand...
 
J

Jerrysanders

Starter
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
3,635
Reaction score
1,763
Fin Fan in Cali said:
www.pff.com

2020 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams | College Football and NFL Draft | PFF

PFF hands out draft grades for all 32 teams after the 2020 NFL Draft.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Good evening brothers. I know it takes a couple of years to really grade and define this weekends draft. Here is one that I found and there others out there.

Day 3: Miami had some reaches on Day 2 but got incredible value on Day 3 with Curtis Weaver, who was the 26th-best prospect on the PFF Big Board and EDGE3. Weaver had great production in the past two years, posting pass-rushing grades above 92.0 in each and combining to form a win rate that was three percentage points higher than any edge rusher. Weaver may lack burst, but his elite power and bend make up for that. The Dolphins got a first-round talent in the fifth round.

Draft Grade: A-
Click to expand...
Reaches on day 2 was an understatement, I love the Weaver pick for a 5th rounder that's crazy value.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom