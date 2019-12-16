2020 NFL Draft order after Giants Loss Who do you want?

Kyndig

Kyndig

www.cbssports.com

2020 NFL Draft order: Bengals look destined for No. 1 but plenty to decide between Giants, Redskins, Dolphins

See the latest NFL Draft order after the Giants pulled off a home win over the Dolphins
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com

Who do you want at 3?

Personally, I'd take Tua if available, and red shirt him for 2020. A lot of people agree, and probably more disagree, but I think you take a shot at your most important and valuable position with the prospect that likely would've gone #1 overall if he hadn't got that injury. Of course, medical staff would have to have an opinion that he would make a full recovery, but the last time our medical staff let us down or was too afraid to take a risk like this was Drew Brees remember?

And, let the flames begin LOL
 
John813

John813

#1. Burrow
#2. Sucks that it's the Giants. Cause if Young does declare we lose out on him.

Would hope the Giants can win one more game to lock up the #2 pick.
But if it's #3, probably Tua. Just got to hope our medical staff has 0 of the people from 2006.

Tua or trade back. Acquire more picks.
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

i wouldnt want Vernon Gholston 2.0 anyway.

If we get the #3 pick, it has to be either Andrew Thomas (desperately need an LT) or move backwards and pick up a few extra 2nd rounders,.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

If JH is your guy take him, if not and there isn’t elite talent you must have. And you get great offer to go down a few spots trade down.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Gsmack_42 said:
If JH is your guy take him, if not and there isn’t elite talent you must have. And you get great offer to go down a few spots trade down.
If JH is Miami's guy then then it won't take long for the Dolphins rebuild to be complete. Unfortunately it would be to rebuild the team that wins between 6 to 8 games a year with a once a decade wild card appearance if the schedule is weak a hell.

JH would be just a QB retread of the past 20 years.
 
T

The Ghost

I am looking to make multiple trades and will not be fixated on one "name".

Give me all the extra 2's and 3's you can get and then look to draft the BPA in the 9-12 range.

Brown, Okudah, Epenesa would be great adds if coupled with multiple picks.

I'd look at Herbert in a trade down as well. If I can trade down and get Tua though, great, that's still best case scenario.

Impact defensive players and OL should be the agenda if the QB situation doesn't break right for us. 2021 picks should also be on the agenda.

We need to draft two RB's, but I'm probably shying away completely from the position in the first two rounds. Maybe with New Orleans pick, again if the situation plays out favorably.

I'm not falling in love with any one player right now, outside of the guy going No.1 who is completely off limits. We need quantity.

When you need 5 new OL; RB's, TE's and ESPECIALLY WR's are on the back burner, with premium picks.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Etuoo33 said:
#3 for damaged goods? No maybe for the 2nd #1 or the 3rd #1 but not a top pick for unproven and damaged goods. IMO
This is the mistake the Dolphins made once before.
That player is a sure fire HOF for the Saints right now.

You have to ask yourself.
What other postion has more of an opportunity to make a lasting impact on this team if that player worksout?

QB or any other position?
Now ask yourself the same question if the players are average at best?

Point being, Dolphins, IMO, have no choice.
You don't have a damn QB and you're going to play the game as if you have a choice?

Here's the bonus...If you draft Tua and for whatever reason he's still a no go then guess what? You're likely going to be picking 10 again and you will have resources to go and draft another QB.

You keep drafting at that position until you hit on it...period!

What you can't afford is to pass up on the guy and he turns into a stellar player. That's embrassing for a team that didn't have a QB and passed on one.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

I'm not saying we don't need that position solved, we may have a solution in the building now (not a popular thought). I am not saying not to draft a QB in the first two rounds either. I am saying I am not sold on Tua mainly because of the slight build, amount of talent disparity around him now, and injury history. Had he played all season now maybe the argument may be totally different (for me, but I was never a fan; disclosure)
IMO this team has other major needs, enough to take a chance on not over drafting this player. The long term for this team is to fix the 'infrastructure' as no QB can be successful with the talent they have now. Those 5 major draft choices can (possibly) go far in this problem, not a QB who is going to probably sit most of next year with our best draft capital.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Etuoo33 said:
I'm not saying we don't need that position solved, we may have a solution in the building now (not a popular thought). I am not saying not to draft a QB in the first two rounds either. I am saying I am not sold on Tua mainly because of the slight build, amount of talent disparity around him now, and injury history. Had he played all season now maybe the argument may be totally different (for me, but I was never a fan; disclosure)
IMO this team has other major needs, enough to take a chance on not over drafting this player. The long term for this team is to fix the 'infrastructure' as no QB can be successful with the talent they have now. Those 5 major draft choices can (possibly) go far in this problem, not a QB who is going to probably sit most of next year with our best draft capital.
We "may" have a solution in the building and the coaching staff has been evaluating that possible solution by draft time for almost 1 full year/season.

I get the slight of build and injury history for Tua.
But what's not debatable is his ridiculious production at Alabama.

What other needs is major and beyond the QB need?

Also, you're wrong that no qb can be successful.

Hell this year Fitzpatrick is proving that statement false.

Obviously, you want a good/great OL.

But to suggest you're going to turn on a potential franchise QB for an OL guy is crazy talk!
Wait, didn't we make that mistake already?

J.Long vs. M.Ryan? Please let's not make this mistake again.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

ANUFan said:
We "may" have a solution in the building and the coaching staff has been evaluating that possible solution by draft time for almost 1 full year/season.

I get the slight of build and injury history for Tua.
But what's not debatable is his ridiculious production at Alabama.

What other needs is major and beyond the QB need?

Also, you're wrong that no qb can be successful.

Hell this year Fitzpatrick is proving that statement false.

Obviously, you want a good/great OL.

But to suggest you're going to turn on a potential franchise QB for an OL guy is crazy talk!
3-11 Right... I didn't say OL either, that's almost always too high to draft OL. I'm talking game changing PR. You could put the water boy in at Qb at Alabama and have a winning record.
 
Namor

Namor

Etuoo33 said:
3-11 Right... I didn't say OL either, that's almost always too high to draft OL. I'm talking game changing PR. You could put the water boy in at Qb at Alabama and have a winning record.
A healthy Tua..and Bama is undefeated and probably ranked #1..No Tua....Bama misses the playoffs for the first time ever...
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

The Ghost said:
I am looking to make multiple trades and will not be fixated on one "name".

Give me all the extra 2's and 3's you can get and then look to draft the BPA in the 9-12 range.

Brown, Okudah, Epenesa would be great adds if coupled with multiple picks.

I'd look at Herbert in a trade down as well. If I can trade down and get Tua though, great, that's still best case scenario.

Impact defensive players and OL should be the agenda if the QB situation doesn't break right for us. 2021 picks should also be on the agenda.

We need to draft two RB's, but I'm probably shying away completely from the position in the first two rounds. Maybe with New Orleans pick, again if the situation plays out favorably.

I'm not falling in love with any one player right now, outside of the guy going No.1 who is completely off limits. We need quantity.

When you need 5 new OL; RB's, TE's and ESPECIALLY WR's are on the back burner, with premium picks.
Here's a guy that get it! Maximize you investment to improve your team. Trade the late 1st rounder for 2's and 3's to fix the lines, use your 1st's to get difference makers.
 
