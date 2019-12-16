2020 NFL Draft order after Giants Loss Who do you want?

Kyndig
Who do you want at 3?
Personally, I'd take Tua if available, and red shirt him for 2020. A lot of people agree, and probably more disagree, but I think you take a shot at your most important and valuable position with the prospect that likely would've gone #1 overall if he hadn't got that injury. Of course, medical staff would have to have an opinion that he would make a full recovery, but the last time our medical staff let us down or was too afraid to take a risk like this was Drew Brees remember?
And, let the flames begin LOL