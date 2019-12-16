2020 NFL Draft order after Giants Loss Who do you want?

I am looking to make multiple trades and will not be fixated on one "name".



Give me all the extra 2's and 3's you can get and then look to draft the BPA in the 9-12 range.



Brown, Okudah, Epenesa would be great adds if coupled with multiple picks.



I'd look at Herbert in a trade down as well. If I can trade down and get Tua though, great, that's still best case scenario.



Impact defensive players and OL should be the agenda if the QB situation doesn't break right for us. 2021 picks should also be on the agenda.



We need to draft two RB's, but I'm probably shying away completely from the position in the first two rounds. Maybe with New Orleans pick, again if the situation plays out favorably.



I'm not falling in love with any one player right now, outside of the guy going No.1 who is completely off limits. We need quantity.



When you need 5 new OL; RB's, TE's and ESPECIALLY WR's are on the back burner, with premium picks.