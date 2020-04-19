Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
2020 NFL Draft: Trent Williams, Yannick Ngakoue among 17 veterans who could be traded on draft day
A look at some notable names who could be on the move during the 2020 draft
www.cbssports.com
Albert Wilson MIA • WR • 15
A relatively big investment back in 2018 free agency, the former Chiefs speedster is due almost $11 million in 2020 despite missing 12 games and never topping 400 receiving yards in two years with Miami. The Dolphins could just cut Wilson to save big bucks, but they might also be able to squeeze a late-round pick out of a team that isn't satisfied with WR depth during/after the draft. With a whopping 14 picks of their own, they'll have plenty of chances to replace Wilson, who's been explosive at times when healthy.
Potential fits: Eagles, Jets, Vikings