2020 Senior Bowl highlights

DOLFANMIKE said: Yeah, TBH I was unimpressed on the whole. That's how these games go sometimes. I've coached in the Army All American Bowl and some State of California All Star games and it's tough to put a scheme together in 8-10 practice days. Click to expand...

Yeah probably the hardest sport to do a true all star game where the game matters. Baseball you just play and basketball doesnt nearly have the depth of scheming of football. Sometimes a guy can stand out and make a couple of great throws and elevate himself from a low round to maybe a mid round. But, and correct me if I am wrong anyone, Josh Allen is the only high level prospect to go and shine in game in recent memory