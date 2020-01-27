2020 Senior Bowl highlights

DOLFANMIKE
Yeah, TBH I was unimpressed on the whole. That's how these games go sometimes. I've coached in the Army All American Bowl and some State of California All Star games and it's tough to put a scheme together in 8-10 practice days.Best player was Anae from Utah, none of the QBs stood out. KJ Hill made some money this week, my lord is this a deep WR class.
