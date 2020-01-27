2020 Senior Bowl highlights

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
783
Reaction score
864
Best player was Anae from Utah, none of the QBs stood out. KJ Hill made some money this week, my lord is this a deep WR class.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,163
Reaction score
271
Location
SO CAL
Dolphinator530 said:
Best player was Anae from Utah, none of the QBs stood out. KJ Hill made some money this week, my lord is this a deep WR class.
Click to expand...
Yeah, TBH I was unimpressed on the whole. That's how these games go sometimes. I've coached in the Army All American Bowl and some State of California All Star games and it's tough to put a scheme together in 8-10 practice days.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
783
Reaction score
864
DOLFANMIKE said:
Yeah, TBH I was unimpressed on the whole. That's how these games go sometimes. I've coached in the Army All American Bowl and some State of California All Star games and it's tough to put a scheme together in 8-10 practice days.
Click to expand...

Yeah probably the hardest sport to do a true all star game where the game matters. Baseball you just play and basketball doesnt nearly have the depth of scheming of football. Sometimes a guy can stand out and make a couple of great throws and elevate himself from a low round to maybe a mid round. But, and correct me if I am wrong anyone, Josh Allen is the only high level prospect to go and shine in game in recent memory
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,934
Reaction score
3,933
Location
NJ
I thought the Offensive Tackles looked horrendous, while the RB's, TE's and WR's looked very, very good. The TE group looks sneaky good. There is obvious depth at WR and RB. The QB's blew hot and cold. Didn't think anyone distinguished themselves during the game. Several defensive players stood out and look to be good fits with the scheme Miami runs on defense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom