2020 Strength of Schedule - Fins Tied for 11th Easiest

There's nothing easy about that schedule for us. We get both teams that were in the SB last year plus the Rams and Seattle besides our division.
I think the Chargers,Broncos and Cards will be better this year as well.
Also, we go out west 4 times
 
Interesting only 7 of 32 teams have below .500 SOS

Perhaps even a team Tua vs team Burrow game if it's late in the season.
 
As usual our schedule doesn't match our previous seasons record. Seems every year we go into the year a bottom ten team but never get that bottom ten team schedule to go with it.
 
well if we get back to back west coast games, it would be twice
 
