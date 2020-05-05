2020 Strength of Schedule - Fins Tied for 11th Easiest

jnozag
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2010
- Messages
- 957
- Reaction score
- 531
These are the William Hill results for 2020 strength of schedule:
They have us coming in with the 11th easiest SOS and O/U at 6 wins for the season...think it's on point?
2020 NFL strength of schedule: Colts have the easiest ride, while Falcons face tough tests
Philip Rivers couldn't be entering a better situation in Year 1 with the Colts
www.cbssports.com
They have us coming in with the 11th easiest SOS and O/U at 6 wins for the season...think it's on point?