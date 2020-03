2020 Wide Receiver Rankings

Deep group this year, I am hoping a run on them in the middle of Round 1 will push some OL/DL's down to 18.





Raegor and Aiyuk are explosive types who i would not mind adding to Miami's two big young WR's.



I imagine it would be the !st half of Round 2 for both.



I would only go that way if there was not a quality option at OL/DL on the board in Round 2.



Hopefully Miami can move out of #26 and pick up extra/future picks, then i would be more comfortable going WR that early.